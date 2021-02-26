Realme has launched the Realme Narzo 30 Pro smartphone priced starting at 16999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also launched the Vivo Y51A smartphone The Vivo Y51A is priced starting at 17990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme Narzo 30 Pro and Vivo Y51A across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - RedmiBook Pro 14, RedmiBook Pro 15, Redmi AirDots 3 TWS earbuds launched: Price, key specifications

Display and Design-The Realme Narzo 30 Pro features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Meanwhile the Vivo Y51A features a 6.58-inch with a screen resolution of 2408 × 1080.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro features a Dimensity 800U 5G. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y51A features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

Price-The price range of Realme Narzo 30 Pro and Vivo Y51A is based on their different variants. Realme Narzo 30 Pro of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 16999, whereas Vivo Y51A of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 17990.

Camera -The Realme Narzo 30 Pro has a 48MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Vivo Y51A has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Realme Narzo 30 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo Y51A has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme Narzo 30 Pro is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo Y51A of 5000mAh. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10, whereas the Vivo Y51A runs on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11