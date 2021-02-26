Realme Narzo 30 Pro is at present the most affordable smartphone in India to offer 5G support. The new Realme phone priced at Rs 16,999 ( 6GB RAM/64GB storage) feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ 120Hz refresh rate display, MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, 48-megapixel AI-enabled triple camera arrangement, and 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge support.

Realme has launched the Realme Narzo 30 Pro smartphone priced starting at 16999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi Mi 10i smartphone The Xiaomi Mi 10i is priced starting at 21999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme Narzo 30 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10i across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Realme Narzo 30 Pro features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Meanwhile the Xiaomi Mi 10i features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro features a Dimensity 800U 5G. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Mi 10i features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G

Price-The price range of Realme Narzo 30 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10i is based on their different variants. Realme Narzo 30 Pro of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 16999, whereas Xiaomi Mi 10i of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999.

Camera -The Realme Narzo 30 Pro has a 48MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10i has a 108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Realme Narzo 30 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Mi 10i has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme Narzo 30 Pro is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Mi 10i of 4820 mAh. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10i runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11