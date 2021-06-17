Realme Narzo 30 series, Smart TV 32 and more to launch in India on June 24

Realme is set to launch its Narzo 30 4G and 5G smartphone duo in India on June 24. Realme India and Europe’s CEO, Madhav Sheth confirmed the date on Twitter. He also confirmed that the company would be launching its new Smart TV 32-inch along with a few “more surprises” on the same date. Also Read - Mi 11 Lite, Samsung Galaxy M32, Realme Narzo 30: Phones launching in June-second half

‌Get ready as we elevate your TV experience and bring #RichPictureRichSound with the 80cm #realmeSmartTVFHD. Launching at 12:30PM IST, 24th June. pic.twitter.com/Z6fbUCGimr — Madhav Max 5G (@MadhavSheth1) June 17, 2021

Apart from the Narzo 30 4G, 5G and the Smart TV, Realme has not confirmed which other products it will be launching at the event. However, it is expected to launch the Buds Q2 TWS earphones rebranded as the Buds Air 2 Neo. The company is also expected to divulge details for the India launch of Realme GT 5G, Realme Book and the Realme Pad. The last two have only been teased globally and are yet to be launched.

What is confirmed?

Realme has already confirmed that the Narzo 30 5G will come with 6GB of RAM in India. To recall, the European version comes in the sole 4GB RAM variant.

Realme Smart TV 32-inch will sport a 32-inch full HD panel with a claimed peak brightness of 400 nits. The upcoming smart TV will run Google’s Android 9 Pie based Android TV operating system with Chromecast built-in and Chroma Boost picture technology. The TV will come with 24W quad stereo speakers and will support Dolby Audio, which according to the company will make the “sound more stereoscopic and clearer.”