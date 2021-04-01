The Realme Narzo 30 specifications and details have leaked online along with an image of the device that suggests it will come with a triple camera setup at the back. It also gives us a glimpse of what the device could look like. The Narzo 30 has been spotted on the Indonesia Telecom and US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification website and sheds light on some of the details of the device. Also Read - Poco X3 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Realme 8 Pro: Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in April 2021

The company’s top boss Madhav Seth recently teased about the launch of the Realme Narzo 30 and the phone is expected to be launched in both 4G and 5G variants. Another smartphone in the pipeline is the Realme 8 5G that has also been spotted in a US FCC listing. Also Read - Realme 8 5G could launch in India sooner than expected: FCC listing reveals new details

What to expect?

The image and the supporting details of the device have been unveiled by tipster Paras Guglani on Twitter. As per the leak, the phone has been certified with the model number RMX2156 and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The image that has been leaked suggests that it sports a punch-hole on the top left corner of the screen and a vertically placed triple rear camera. The tipster also suggests that the phone will also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. One of the variants is touted to come with a silver glossy finish at the back. Also Read - Realme V13 5G with 90Hz display launched: Price, features, specs

Another tipster Mukul Sharma spotted the Realme Narzo on the Indonesian Telecom certification site and the device sports similar specifications as the ones on the US FCC listings. The listing also specifies that the device will run on the Realmi UI on top of Android 10. It is expected to be a 198-gram device with support for 30W fast charging technology.

Realme 8 5G

It is also rumoured that the Realme 8 5G will also be launched soon as the device has been spotted on the US FCC website. As per the listing, the Realme 8 5G comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader and a 5,000mAh battery. The phone is 8.5mm thick and weighs 185 grams. It is expected to run on Realme UI 2.0. The device is expected to be launched sometime this month although no official announcement has been made by the company.