Realme Narzo 30 to launch in India in 4G and 5G variants

Realme Narzo 30 to launch in both 4G and 5G variants, confirms company CEO

Realme’s CEO has confirmed bringing the 4G and 5G variants of the Narzo 30 to India. The company cites increased demand for bringing the 5G version.

Image: Narzo 30A

The smartphone launch season is here and Realme is already among the ones launching umpteen number of phones. The Realme 8 series will be coming next week but the company’s CEO has revealed plans to launch another phone in the near future. Called the Narzo 30, it will join the recently launched Narzo 30 series and will come in both 4G as well as 5G flavours, confirms Madhav Sheth. Also Read - Realme C25 set to launch on March 23: Here's what we know so far

“After witnessing the increasing demand for 5G smartphones and to match Realme’s strategy as a 5G smartphone leader, we’ve decided to work on another 5G version. So now, we will have Realme Narzo 30 4G and Narzo 30 5G launch together very soon,” said Sheth on a recent episode of AskMadhav on YouTube. Also Read - Realme GT caught manipulating AnTuTu score, gets banned for three months

Realme Narzo 30 to get 4G and 5G variants

While the variants have been confirmed, Sheth does not reveal any detail on the chipset of choice for either version. There are chances that Realme could rely on the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset from the Narzo 30 Pro. To keep the price in check, Realme could compromise with the display and battery charging speeds. The company could also bring one of Qualcomm’s entry-level 5G chip. Also Read - Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro pre-order begins in India: How to pre-book the Redmi Note 10 rival

Image: Realme X7

Initially, the company planned the Narzo 30 in 4G only. However, just before the launch, the company decided to include a 5G variant as well, based on increasing demand. The Narzo 30 Pro is currently the most affordable 5G smartphone you can buy in India.

Sheth also confirmed that the Realme UI 2.0 update with Android 11 will start seeding to the Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro in beta by the third quarter of 2021. The Narzo 30 series launched with Android 10-based Realme UI last year.

Currently, Realme is all focused on launching the Realme 8 series globally. Leaks and speculations have so far suggested a Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro launching next week. Realme itself has confirmed a 108-megapixel main camera sensor on the Realme 8 Pro. Apart from the new design theme, the Realme 8 Pro is also confirmed to feature an AMOLED display, 50W fast charging, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Realme 8 Pro is expected to go against the recently launched Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, which also happens to have a 108-megapixel main camera. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max starts at Rs 18,999 in India and we expect the Realme 8 Pro to have a similar starting price tag.

  • Published Date: March 18, 2021 3:28 PM IST

