Realme is expected to launch its Narzo 30 smartphone soon. Ahead of the launch, the company via its official Malaysian Facebook page has confirmed that the device will feature a 90Hz refresh rate display along with a 5,000mAh battery. Apart from this, the company has already teased that the device will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC.

To recall, Realme launched its Narzo 30 Pro and Narzo 30A smartphones in India back in February. The company is expected to launch the Narzo 30 in Malaysia on May 18. It has not revealed when it will be launching the device in India.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro came with a 120Hz refresh rate display, whereas, the Narzo 30A came with a 60Hz refresh rate display. The Narzo 30 will sit perfectly in the middle with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Apart from the display refresh rate the company in a separate post revealed that the device will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W Dart Charge technology, which according to the company will be able to charge up the device up to 50 percent in 25 minutes. To recall, Narzo 30 Pro also features a 5,000mAh battery, however, the Narzo 30A is backed by a larger 6,000mAh battery.

The post showing the battery capacity of the device also confirms the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack located at the bottom edge.

Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth back in March had revealed that the company will launch a 4G and a 5G version of the Realme Narzo 30, both of which will launch together.

According to an earlier report, Realme Narzo 30 will come with 6GB of RAM and will run Google’s Android 11 operating system out of the box with Realme UI 2.0 skin on top.

An unofficial unboxing video of the phone has also been put up online showing that the device will come with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 48-megapixel triple camera setup, a 6.5-inch full HD+ display and a 16-megapixel selfie camera.