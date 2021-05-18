Realme narzo 30 with 90Hz display, 48MP triple camera launched: Price, specs, availability

Realme Narzo 30, the new Narzo series phone marks its global debut today. The new phone from Realme is unveiled at a virtual event in Malaysia. With its debut, the new Realme Narzo 30 joins its two other siblings the Realme Narzo 30 Pro and the Realme Narzo 30A. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 will feature 90Hz refresh rate, 30W Dart charging support reveals company

Realme Narzo 30 price, availability

Realme Narzo 30 has been launched in Malaysia for a price of RM 699 (approximately Rs 12,400) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. As per the Realme Facebook page, the new Narzo phone will go on sale in the country on May 20 and will be available for purchase exclusively on the e-retail site shopee.com. Realme hasn’t shared any detail regarding the new Realme Narzo 30 launch in other global markets including India. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 leaked video reveals key specs, design details

Realme Narzo 30 specifications, features

As mentioned earlier, the new Realme Narzo 30 has joined the latest Narzo 30 series. The phone features a textured back panel with a glossy reflective strip above which the realme branding and the rectangular-shaped camera module are placed. The phone flaunts a sleek curved body with a power button resting on the right edge of the frame that acts as the fingerprint reader, while the volume keys sit on the left side. At the bottom, you will find the 3.5mm audio jack flanked by a USB-C port and mono speaker grille. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 launch on May 18, specs and more details leaked

As for the core specs, the Realme Narzo 30 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display (1080 × 2400 pixel resolution) with a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio and 580 nits peak brightness. The display supports a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood sits an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 gaming processor which is paired with Mali-G76 GPU. The Realme Narzo 30 is available in sole 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage variant. The phone comes with a dedicated microSD slot.

On the camera front, the phone offers a triple camera array housing a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel B&W lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens both with f/2.4 aperture. The camera software offers Night Filters, Super Nightscape, Ultra 48MP Mode, Panorama, Portrait Mode, Time-lapse Photography, HDR, Ultra Macro, AI Scene Recognition, AI Beauty, Filters, and Chroma Boost. For selfies, the phone gets a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor. Realme Narzo 30 runs on Android 11 with custom realme UI 2.0 skin on top. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and bundles a 30W fast charge adapter. Connectivity options include- WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, USB-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack.