Realme Narzo 50 5G to go on sale in India starting 12PM today

Realme launched the Realme Narzo 50 5G last week alongside the Realme Narzo 50 Pro smartphone. Now, less than a week after its launch, the Narzo 50 5G smartphone will go on sale in India. Interested buyers will be able to get their hands on the Narzo 50 5G smartphone starting 12PM today via Amazon India and Realme India’s online portal, that is, realme.com. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3T launch timeline revealed for India

Realme Narzo 50 5G price and offers

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Realme Narzo 50 5G comes in three variants in India. The 4GB+64GB variant costs Rs 13,999, the 4GB+128GB variant costs Rs 14,999 while the top variant with 6GB+128GB variant costs Rs 15,999 in the country. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50 Pro first impressions: Another phone from the house of Realme

However, Realme is offering a major discount on the purchase of its Narzo 50 5G smartphone as it goes on sale in India for the first time. As a part of the launch offer, the company is offering an instant discount of Rs 2,000 to the interested buyers who purchase the phone via their HDFC Bank credit or debit cards or EMI transactions. This discount will bring down the effective price of the 4GB+64GB variant to Rs 11,999, the 4GB+128GB variant to Rs 12,999 and the 6GB+128GB variant to Rs 13,999. Also Read - Realme Techlife Watch SZ100 with 12-day battery life launched in India at Rs 2,499

In addition to this, Amazon India is offering a flat discount of Rs 1,000 to Citibank credit and debit card users. Additionally, the e-retailer is offering an instant discount of 10 percent, of up to Rs 15,00 to the Citibank credit card and debit card users on a minimum purchase of Rs 3,000. Also, YES Bank subscribers will get an instant discount of 7.5 percent of up to Rs 1500 on credit card and EMI transactions.

It is worth noting that, at the moment only the 4GB+64GB variant and 6GB+128GB variant of the device are available for purchase on Amazon India. On the other hand, realme.com is selling just the top variant of the phone.

Realme Narzo 50 5G specifications

Coming to the specifications, Realme Narzo 50 5G sports a 6.6-inch full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a touch sampling rate of 180Hz and a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor and Arm Cortex-A76 GPU that are coupled with up to 6GB of RAM, 5GB of dynamic RAM and 128GB of storage space. It runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0.

Talking about cameras, the Narzo 50 5G smartphones comes with a dual rear camera system consisting of a 48MP Ultra HD primary camera and a B&W portrait lens. On the front, the phone has an 8MP selfie camera. Lastly, the battery. The Narzo 50 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W dart charge technology.