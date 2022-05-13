comscore Realme Narzo 50 5G, Narzo 50 Pro 5G to launch in India on May 18: All we know so far
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme Narzo 50 5g Narzo 50 Pro 5g Price Amazon Launch India Dimensity May 18
News

Realme Narzo 50 5G, Narzo 50 Pro 5G to launch in India on May 18

Mobiles

Both Realme Narzo 50 5G and Narzo 50 Pro 5G will be available for purchase on the Amazon India website.

Untitled design - 2022-05-13T124546.713

Realme has confirmed to launch Realme Narzo 50 5G and Narzo 50 Pro 5G in India on May 18, which is one day before OnePlus Nord 2T launch. The two smartphone teaser on Amazon reveals that the Pro model will feature a punch-hole camera and will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. The launch event will kick off at 12.30 pm IST on Realme’s social media handles and YouTube page. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G, Narzo 50 5G India launch date, price & colors revealed

Realme Narzo 50 5G expected specifications

The Realme Narzo 50 5G is said to feature a 6.58-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. There’s no information as to if it will be a punch-hole or a tear-drop notch panel. Also Read - Realme CEO Madhav Sheth says 5G phones under 10K aren’t coming in 2022

The device is touted to come with a dual-camera system at the rear with a 13MP main lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, it will have an 8MP snapper for selfies. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50 5G series teased: All you need to know about it

It will pack a 4,800mAh battery and have support for 33W fast charging technology. This fast charging speed is the same as the vanilla Narzo 50 4G. It will run on Android 12 OS and have Realme UI 3.0 on top of it. Lastly, it will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and have Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS support.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G expected specifications

Realme has confirmed that the Narzo 50 Pro 5G will come with MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset. It will feature a punch-hole display and will be available in a blue colour option. It will also come with vapour chamber cooling system. It is expected that the smartphone will be available in 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants.

Realme Narzo 50 5G Series expected price

The Realme Narzo 50 5G might launch at a starting price of Rs 14,000, while the Narzo 50 Pro 5G is expected to debut for Rs 22,000.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 13, 2022 1:20 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 13, 2022 1:22 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme Narzo 50 5G, Narzo 50 Pro 5G to India launch date announced
Mobiles
Realme Narzo 50 5G, Narzo 50 Pro 5G to India launch date announced
What Twitter CEO said on firing top execs, issuing hiring freeze

News

What Twitter CEO said on firing top execs, issuing hiring freeze

Ahead of iPhone 14 launch, Apple loses position as world's most valuable company to oil giant Aramco

Mobiles

Ahead of iPhone 14 launch, Apple loses position as world's most valuable company to oil giant Aramco

WhatsApp now requires users 'legal name' for UPI-based payments

Apps

WhatsApp now requires users 'legal name' for UPI-based payments

Need for Speed mobile gameplay video leaked: Here's what we know so far

Gaming

Need for Speed mobile gameplay video leaked: Here's what we know so far

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

2023 Phantom Series II with illuminated Grille, connected car tech launched: View pics

Updated 2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II with illuminated Grille, connected car tech launched

What Twitter CEO said on firing top execs, issuing hiring freeze

Ahead of iPhone 14 launch, Apple loses position as world's most valuable company to oil giant Aramco

Need for Speed mobile gameplay video leaked: Here's what we know so far

Story of the world s cheapest car: Ratan Tata reveals the idea behind Tata Nano

Solar Panel

Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps in India

Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Steps to Remove WhatsApp account from Multiple Devices

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Nothing Phone (1) जल्द होगा भारत में लॉन्च, BIS सर्टिफिकेशन साइट पर हुआ लिस्ट

10 दिन तक की बैटरी लाइफ के साथ सस्ती Dizo Watch 2 Sports i भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Reliance Jio के साथ जुड़े लाखों नए सब्सक्राइबर्स, Airtel से हो रही है कड़ी टक्कर

Steve Jobs का सपना iPhone 15 से होगा पूरा! iPod के पूर्व VP ने कही ये बात

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra हुआ लॉन्च, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 और अंडर डिस्प्ले कैमरा वाला दुनिया का पहला स्मार्टफोन

Latest Videos

Moto edge 30 launched in India at ₹27,999, Check out its unboxing and first look of the smartphone

Hands On

Moto edge 30 launched in India at ₹27,999, Check out its unboxing and first look of the smartphone
Asus Vivobook 15 First Look and Quick Review, Check out the video to buy or not ?

Reviews

Asus Vivobook 15 First Look and Quick Review, Check out the video to buy or not ?
घर के छत पर मुफ्त में लगाएं Solar Panel, फ्री हो जाएगी बिजली, जानिए विस्तार से Solar Rooftop Subsidy Yojna के बारे में

Features

घर के छत पर मुफ्त में लगाएं Solar Panel, फ्री हो जाएगी बिजली, जानिए विस्तार से Solar Rooftop Subsidy Yojna के बारे में
Google I/O Event 2022: Google Pixel 6a Finally Announced, Priced at $449, Watch video to know more

News

Google I/O Event 2022: Google Pixel 6a Finally Announced, Priced at $449, Watch video to know more

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999