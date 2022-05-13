Realme has confirmed to launch Realme Narzo 50 5G and Narzo 50 Pro 5G in India on May 18, which is one day before OnePlus Nord 2T launch. The two smartphone teaser on Amazon reveals that the Pro model will feature a punch-hole camera and will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. The launch event will kick off at 12.30 pm IST on Realme’s social media handles and YouTube page. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G, Narzo 50 5G India launch date, price & colors revealed

Realme Narzo 50 5G expected specifications

The Realme Narzo 50 5G is said to feature a 6.58-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. There’s no information as to if it will be a punch-hole or a tear-drop notch panel. Also Read - Realme CEO Madhav Sheth says 5G phones under 10K aren’t coming in 2022

The device is touted to come with a dual-camera system at the rear with a 13MP main lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, it will have an 8MP snapper for selfies. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50 5G series teased: All you need to know about it

Become invincible with the #realmenarzo50Pro 5G, featuring a powerful and super-fast Dimensity 920 5G Processor! Most Powerful 5G Gaming Mid-Ranger #Mighty5GGameOn Launching at 12:30 PM, 18th May.

Know more: https://t.co/hdcIA05lJ6 pic.twitter.com/Ma61WBAly0 — realme (@realmeIndia) May 13, 2022

It will pack a 4,800mAh battery and have support for 33W fast charging technology. This fast charging speed is the same as the vanilla Narzo 50 4G. It will run on Android 12 OS and have Realme UI 3.0 on top of it. Lastly, it will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and have Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS support.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G expected specifications

Realme has confirmed that the Narzo 50 Pro 5G will come with MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset. It will feature a punch-hole display and will be available in a blue colour option. It will also come with vapour chamber cooling system. It is expected that the smartphone will be available in 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants.

Realme Narzo 50 5G Series expected price

The Realme Narzo 50 5G might launch at a starting price of Rs 14,000, while the Narzo 50 Pro 5G is expected to debut for Rs 22,000.