Realme Narzo 50 5G, Narzo 50 Pro 5G to launch in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch it live

The Realme launch event will kick off at 12.30 pm IST. You can catch the livestream on the company's YouTube channels and other social media handles.

Realme is all set to launch its affordable smartphone series Realme Narzo 50 that include Realme Narzo 5G and Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G in India today. The two smartphones will be available for purchase on the Amazon India website. Both the smartphones will feature a 90 Hz AMOLED display and the Pro variant will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset. Also Read - Smartphones launching next week: Vivo X80 series, OnePlus Nord 2T and more

In addition to the two smartphones, Realme will also launch a Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 in India today. The smartwatch is confirmed to come with a 1.69-inch HD colour display, a 12-days battery life and a skin temperature monitor. Also Read - Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 with a 12-day battery life to debut in India on May 18

Realme Narzo 50 series launch event: How to watch it live

The launch event will kick off at 12.30 pm in India. You can catch the livestream on the company’s YouTube channel and other social media handles. You can also tap on the livestream link embedded below to catch all the live updates.
Realme Narzo 50 5G expected specifications

Realme Narzo 50 5G is likely to feature a 6.58-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate and sports a punch-hole cutout. It is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset and offer up to 6GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage. It is likely to run on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 custom skin out of the box.

In terms of camera, the smartphone might come with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. It might come with an 8MP selfie camera. Realme Narzo 50 5G is expected to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G expected specifications

It is likely to feature a  6.58-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED panel that offers a 90Hz refresh rate. Realme has confirmed that Narzo 50 Pro 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset. It is expected to offer up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The smartphone might run on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 out of the box.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is also likely to come with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. It might feature a 16 MP selfie camera.

As for the battery, the smartphone is likely to be fueled by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

 

  • Published Date: May 18, 2022 9:12 AM IST

