Realme Narzo 50 5G series teased: All you need to know about it

has officially created a landing page for the Realme Narzo 50 5G, which means we may see more than one 5G Narzo 50 phone. The series could feature a cooling system, under the hood. 

Realme Narzo 50 5G series

Image: Realme

After launching some premium phones like the GT Neo 3 (Review) and GT 2 Pro (Review), Realme seems to now unveil a budget-centric device. The company has officially created a landing page for the Realme Narzo 50 5G, which means we may see more than one 5G Narzo 50 phone. Also, the series could feature a cooling system, under the hood. Also Read - Mother's Day 2022: Best tech gifts under Rs 5,000

For the unversed, Realme’s Narzo 50 series currently comprises multiple phones such as Narzo 50, Narzo 50i, Narzo 50A, and Narzo 50A Prime. However, all of them have 4G connectivity and are made for the entry-level segment. The forthcoming device will be a 5G phone possibly called the Realme Narzo 50 5G. The phone’s specs have been tipped. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3 5G, Buds Q2s to go on first sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com

As the name suggests, it will cater to the 5G market and so it will arrive with MediaTek’s Dimensity chipset instead of Helio or UNISOC chipsets like other Narzo 50 phones. Some of the phone’s highlights will be a high refresh rate AMOLED screen and 33W fast charging support. Also Read - Realme Pad mini, Buds Q2s to go on sale at today 12 noon: Price, offers and more

Realme Narzo 50 5G Specifications (Rumored)

The Realme Narzo 50 5G is said to feature a 6.58-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. There’s no information as to if it will be a punch-hole or a tear-drop notch panel.

The device is touted to come with a dual-camera system at the rear with a 13MP main lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, it will have an 8MP snapper for selfies. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

It will pack a 4,800mAh battery and have support for 33W fast charging technology. This fast charging speed is the same as the vanilla Narzo 50 4G. It will run on Android 12 OS and have Realme UI 3.0 on top of it. Lastly, it will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and have Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS support.

Apart from this, the phone’s design, colors, and pricing remain unknown at the moment. Also, Realme is yet to officially confirm the phone’s release, that said, do take the above information with a grain of salt. As for its launch, the device is expected to arrive as early as this month in India.

— Pranav Sawant

  • Published Date: May 9, 2022 3:02 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 9, 2022 3:03 PM IST

