Realme Narzo 50 confirmed to launch in India on February 24: Check specifications, price, features

Realme has recently launched the new 9 Pro series in India. Under this series, Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro + 5G have been launched. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has now revealed the launch date of the upcoming Narzo 50 series in India. The tech giant recently launched its Realme Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i in India, and the upcoming Narzo 50 will be the latest smartphone in this series. Also Read - Realme 9 Pro+ to go on first sale today on Flipkart and Realme.com: Specs, pricing, sale offers

The company confirmed the launch date via its official website and Twitter handle. E-commerce platform Amazon will exclusively sell the upcoming smartphone series. Amazon has put up a dedicated microsite for the Narzo 50 series. The company has clarified that the Realme Narzo 50 smartphone will come with a MediaTek Helio G96 processor. Also Read - Onward Mobility is dead and so is Blackberry’s 5G phone

The company is presenting the Realme Narzo 50 as a gaming smartphone. The device appeared on several certification sites, including China Quality Certification, BIS, NBTC, and EEC. Also Read - Apple might release four new Macs with M2 chip this year

#MightyPerformanceBoosted with the Helio G96 Gaming Processor! Featuring The Best Processor & Display in the Segment, the #realmenarzo50 is all set to give the Young Players some endless gaming nights. Launching at 12:30 PM, 24th Feb. Know more: https://t.co/DAslF4wpKG pic.twitter.com/4yqDm8EXlk — realme (@realmeIndia) February 20, 2022

Price

There is currently no official information regarding the price of this smartphone. Since it is part of the Narzo series, it should be around Rs 15,000.

According to the leaked reports, the Realme Narzo 50 smartphone will be launched in two configurations. Its base variant i.e. 4GB RAM + 64GB storage will cost Rs 15,990, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will come for Rs 17,999. The company can launch this device in two color options, Gray and Green.

Specifications

Realme Nazro 50 is speculated to come with a 6.5-inch Full HD Plus display with high refresh rate support. The phone will be given punch-hole support. It will be powered by the gaming Helio G96 chipset. The phone can be offered with two storage 4GB and 6GB RAM support.

According to the EEC listing, 4,800mAh battery support will be provided in the Realme Narzo 50 smartphone with 33W fast charging support. The phone will come with Android 11 based RealmeUI 3.0 support. Realme Narzo 50 smartphone will come with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a microsensor. As far as the front camera is concerned, it could feature 16MP for clicking selfies and video calling.