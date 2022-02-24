Realme Narzo 50 is set to launch in India on February 24. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has revealed that the Realme Narzo 50 will come packed with MediaTek Helio G96 gaming processor, a triple rear camera setup, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a punch-hole display design. The smartphone is expected to include a 4,800mAh battery, support for 33W fast charging, 50-megapixel triple rear camera system, and a 6.5-inch FHD+ display. The smartphone will be released on Amazon India website.

Realme Narzo 50 is all set to launch in India today. The virtual launch event will begin at 12:30PM IST on Realme’s YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and the official website. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed some of the key specifications on its microsite. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50 confirmed to get 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Helio G96 chipset and more

Notably, the Realme Narzo 50 will be the third smartphone to launch under the series after the Realme Narzo 50i and Narzo 50A. Also Read - Dizo Wireless Power earphones with 18-hour battery launched in India: Check details

Realme Narzo 50 specifications

Realme Narzo 50 comes packed with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 chipset coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone comes with expandable storage via microSD card. On the software front, it runs on the Android 12 operating system with Realme UI 3.0 custom skin out-of-the-box. Also Read - Realme to unveil world’s fastest smartphone charging technology on February 28

It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging support. Connectivity options include – 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data sync. The smartphone includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and FaceID support.

On the camera front, the Realme Narzo 50 will include a triple camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 2-megapixel depth and macro lenses. On the front, the phone includes a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls.

Price in India

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer hasn’t revealed the pricing yet, but rumours and leaks suggest that the upcoming Realme phone will go against phones like the Poco M4 Pro. This hints that the Realme Narzo 50 will be priced somewhere around Rs 20,000.