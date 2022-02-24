comscore Realme Narzo 50 launched in India, price starts at Rs 12,999: Check specs, features, and more
Realme Narzo 50 launched in India, price starts at Rs 12,999

Key specifications of the Realme Narzo 50 include – a 6.6-inch display with 120Hz screen refresh rate, 50-megapixel rear camera system, Android 11 operating system, a 16-megapixel selfie camera, a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and more.

Realme Narzo 50 has been launched in India today via a virtual launch event. The smartphone comes in two RAM and storage variants and starts at a price of Rs 12,999. The Realme Narzo 50 is the third smartphone to launch under the series after the Realme Narzo 50i and Narzo 50A. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50 India launch today: Check expected specs, price

Some of the key specifications of the Realme Narzo 50 include – a 6.6-inch display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, 50-megapixel rear camera system, Android 11 operating system, a 16-megapixel selfie camera, a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and more. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50 confirmed to get 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Helio G96 chipset and more

Realme Narzo 50 price in India

The Realme Narzo 50 comes in two variants. The base model of the smartphone includes 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and comes at a price of Rs 12999. The top-end model of the device comes packed with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at a price of Rs 15,499. It comes in two colour options — Speed Black and Speed Blue. Also Read - Dizo Wireless Power earphones with 18-hour battery launched in India: Check details

Realme Narzo 50 sale details

The Realme Narzo 50 will go on sale for the first time on March 3 at 12noon on Amazon India and Realme website.

Realme Narzo 50 specifications

Realme Narzo 50 comes packed with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 2414 X 1080 pixels resolution, 90.8 percent screen to body ratio, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 chipset coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage wit support for expandable storage. There’s support for up to 5GB virtual RAM as well.

On the camera front, the Realme Narzo 50 includes a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a B&W lens. On the front, the phone includes a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls.

It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support in the box. On the software front, the phone runs Android 11 based on Realme UI 2.0 custom skin out of the box. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and more.

  • Published Date: February 24, 2022 1:39 PM IST

