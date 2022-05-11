comscore Realme Narzo 50 5G Series: Specs, Price, Launch
News

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G, Narzo 50 5G India launch date, price & colors revealed

Mobiles

Realme Narzo 50 5G series is said to launch next week with Dimensity chipset. Could start at Rs. 14,000 in India.

Realme Narzo 50 5G launch

Image: Realme

After releasing all 4G Narzo 50 models in India, the Chinese phone maker is back with the Narzo 50 5G. Realme officially teased the phone’s release a day back, and now, the specifications, launch date, and the price has been revealed by a Twitter tipster. Also Read - Realme CEO Madhav Sheth says 5G phones under 10K aren’t coming in 2022

Some of the highlights of the phone include an FHD+ panel, up to triple rear cameras, and Dimensity SoC. The major reason behind why Realme will be going with a Dimensity SoC instead of Helio is the support for 5G connectivity. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50 5G series teased: All you need to know about it

Realme Narzo 50 5G Series India Launch date

The tipster Paras Guglani has revealed that the Realme Narzo 50 5G series will debut on May 18 in India. The sale date is tipped to be May 24. Furthermore, the price of the smartphone series has been revealed. Also Read - Mother's Day 2022: Best tech gifts under Rs 5,000

Realme Narzo 50 5G Series Price and Colors

The Realme Narzo 50 5G is said to start at Rs. 14,000, while the Narzo 50 Pro 5G will debut for Rs. 22,000. Both models will come in Black and Blue color options. Upon release, it will be sold via the Amazon India website.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G, Narzo 50 5G Specifications

The Realme Narzo 50 5G is tipped to come with a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ display. It will have a dual-camera system at the rear and a 48MP main lens and a 2MP secondary unit. On the front, it will have an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone will be powered by the Dimensity 810 5G SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Inside, the device will have a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme Narzo 50 5G

On the other hand, the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G will be the more powerful version of the vanilla model. It will come with a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ screen. The smartphone will have a triple camera system instead of a dual setup as seen on the vanilla version. The setup on Pro will consist of a 48MP main lens, an 8MP secondary lens  (probably ultra-wide), and a 2MP tertiary unit. Upfront, it will have a 16MP selfie snapper. Powering the smartphone will be the Dimensity 920 SoC. It will have 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will pack a  5,000mAh battery, the same as the non-Pro version. The fast-charging capabilities of the phones haven’t been revealed.

While the rumored debut is only a week away and we already know most of the details, keep in mind that Realme is yet to confirm all of it. So, do take the aforementioned details with a grain of salt.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 11, 2022 3:01 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 11, 2022 3:03 PM IST

