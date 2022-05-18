Realme today hosted a special event in India wherein the company launched two new Narzo 50 series smartphones. The list includes the vanilla Realme Narzo 50 5G and Pro variant, that is, the Realme Narzo 50 Pro. These two phones are a part of the company’s Narzo series smartphones and they join other Narzo 50 series which includes the Narzo 50, Narzo 50A, Narzo 50A Prime, and the Narzo 50i smartphones. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50 5G, Narzo 50 Pro 5G to launch in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch it live

Realme Narzo 50 Pro, Nazro 50 5G price and availability

The Realme Narzo 50 Pro comes in two variants. While the 6+128GB variant costs Rs 19,999, the 8+128GB variant costs Rs 21,999. The phone will be available in India via its first on Amazon India, Realme.com and retail stores starting May 26. Realme has announced a launch offer as a part of which interested buyers who purchase the phone via their HDFC Bank credit or debit cards or EMI will get an discount of Rs 2,000. This will bring down the effective price of the 6+128GB variant costs Rs 17,999, and of the 8+128GB variant to Rs 19,999. Also Read - Smartphones launching next week: Vivo X80 series, OnePlus Nord 2T and more

The Realme Narzo 50 5G, on the other hand, comes in three variants. The 4GB+64GB variant costs Rs 13,999, the 4GB+128GB variant costs Rs 14,999 and the 6GB+128GB variant costs Rs 15,999. The phone will be available in India via its first on Amazon India, Realme.com and retail stores starting May 24. Realme has announced a launch offer as a part of which interested buyers who purchase the phone via their HDFC Bank credit or debit cards or EMI will get an discount of Rs 2,000. This will bring down the effective price of the 4GB+64GB variant to Rs 11,999, the 4GB+128GB variant costs Rs 12,999 and the 6GB+128GB variant costs Rs 13,999. Also Read - Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 with a 12-day battery life to debut in India on May 18

Realme Narzo 50 Pro specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Realme Narzo 50 Pro sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G Processor and Arm Mali-G68 GPU that are coupled with up to 8GB of RAM, 5GB of virtual RAM and 128GB of storage space. It runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. Coming to the camera, the Realme Narzo 50 Pro sports a triple rear camera consisting of a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 4cm Macro lens. On the front, the phone has a 16MP selfie camera.

For heat dissipation during gaming the phone has a five-layer cooling system, which the company says provides up to 10-degree Celsius of temperature reduction in the core area. Realme says that the cooling system uses three-layer graphite sheets that effectively insulate the heat conduction and avoid hot spots in the z-direction, in turn guiding the heat dissipation in the XY-plane.

On the battery front, the phone 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W Dart charge technology. Realme says that this battery can be charged up to 50 percent in just 31 minutes and up to 100 percent in just 70 minutes. Additional features include dual stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Realme Narzo 50 Pro comes in Hyper Blue and Hyper Black colour variants.

Realme Nazro 50 5G specifications

Coming to the Realme Narzo 50 5G, it comes with a 6.6-inch full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a touch sampling rate of 180Hz and a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor and Arm Cortex-A76 GPU that are coupled with up to 6GB of RAM, 5GB of dynamic RAM and 128GB of storage space that can be expanded further using a microSD card of up to 1TB space. It runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Narzo 50 5G comes with a dual rear camera system consisting of a 48MP Ultra HD primary camera and a B&W portrait lens. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie camera. Talking about the battery, the Narzo 50 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W dart charge technology. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers.