Realme has already launched the Realme GT 2 series consisting of the Realme GT 2 and the Realme GT 2 Pro in China.

Realme Vice President Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the company will launch the Realme GT 2 series and Realme Narzo 50 series in India soon. Talking on the latest episode of his Ask Madhav session, the Realme executive said, “Realme GT2 series is amongst our most highly anticipated devices,” adding, “So don’t worry guys. The launch is near.” Also Read - Realme 9 Pro, Pro+ India launch date confirmed: Light shift design, 50MP camera, more

When asked about the launch of the company’s Narzo 50 series Sheth said that the Narzo had been well received by the gaming enthusiasts and that the company planned to launch more devices as a part of this series soon. However, he didn’t reveal the exact timeline of launch. Also Read - Explained: Difference between touch sampling rate and refresh rate in smartphones

It is worth noting that Realme has already launched the Realme GT 2 series consisting of the Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro smartphones in China. However, less is known about the Realme Narzo 50 series at this point. In addition to that, reports have hinted towards Realme launching the Realme Narzo 50A Prime in India soon. So, it is possible that the two series make a debut around the same time. Also Read - Realme 9 Pro+ confirmed to get MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, likely to launch in India on February 16

It is worth noting that Realme has already launched the Realme Narzo 50i at a starting price of Rs 7,499 and the Realme Narzo 50A at a starting price of Rs 11,499.

Realme GT 2 expected specs

As mentioned before Realme has already launched the Realme GT 2 in China. Realme GT 2 launched in China features a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC that is coupled with Adreno 660 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage space. It runs the Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 skin on top.

On the camera front, the Realme GT 2 sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP lens with Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera. The Realme GT 2 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 65W wired charging.

Realme GT 2 Pro expected specs

The Realme GT 2 Pro, on the other hand, sports a 6.7-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage that can be expanded via a microSD card. It runs the Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 skin on top.
In terms of the optics, the Realme GT 2 Pro sports a triple rear camera consisting of a 50MP primary lens, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 40x microscope lens. On the front it has a 32MP selfie camera and it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

  • Published Date: February 4, 2022 10:00 AM IST

