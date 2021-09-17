Realme is all ready to launch more new smartphones in India. The rumoured Narzo 50 series is confirmed to launch in India on September 24 as a successor to the Narzo 30 lineup. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50 series India launch soon, Realme Band 2 likely to debut alongside

The company will also launch the recently launched Realme Band 2 and the Realme Smart TV Neo as the company’s first affordable smart TV. Here’s a look at the details. Also Read - Realme Band 2 leaked images give us a glance at it for the first time

Realme Narzo 50 series India launch soon

The new Realme Narzo smartphones will launch via a virtual event that is scheduled to take place at 12:30 pm. The event will be live-streamed and you can catch it on the company’s YouTube channel and social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook.

The Narzo 50 series is expected to include three devices: the Narzo 50, the Narzo 50A, and the Narzo 50i. All the phones are said to be focused on a “powerful gaming processor, mega battery, and an AI-enabled camera.”

Brace yourself for #MightyPerformanceInside with the #realmeNarzo50A! It features:

👉MediaTek Helio G85 Gaming Processor

👉6000mAh Mega Battery

👉50MP AI Triple Camera

& much more! Launching at 12:30 PM on 24th September. #realmeNarzo50series https://t.co/W0jOslq4vy pic.twitter.com/tk2yuYBYLg — realme (@realmeIndia) September 17, 2021

The company’s media invite also shows the Realme Narzo 50A, It is seen featuring a new design with vertical stripes and a big camera hump that includes three cameras, an LED flash, and a fingerprint scanner. It is painted blue. The front gets a waterdrop-notched display.

As for the specs, the device is confirmed to come with a MediaTek Helio G85 chip and a 6,000mAh battery with Super Power Saving mode. The camera department will get three rear cameras: a 50-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera.

Details on the other Narzo 50 devices remain unknown. The phones are expected to fall under Rs 20,000.

The upcoming Realme TV will be the company’s first affordable one and is confirmed to arrive with a 32-inch bezel-less display, 20W dual speakers with Dolby Audio, and more. The Realme Band 2, which was launched recently in Malayasia will get a 1.4-inch display, 90 sports modes, a heart rate monitor, a SpO2 monitor, and more.

More details will be out at the September 24 event. Hence, stay tuned.