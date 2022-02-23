Realme Narzo 50 to launch on February 24 with 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Helio G96 SoC

Realme India has confirmed the launch of the upcoming Realme Narzo 50. The tech giant will unveil the device on February 24. The launching event can be seen live on the YouTube and social media handles of Realme India. To recall, the company has already launched Realme Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i in India last year. E-commerce giant Amazon has made a dedicated page for the Narzo 50. Also Read - iQOO 9 series to Realme Narzo 50: Phones set to launch in India this week

The company is teasing Narzo 50, hinting at its key specifications ahead of the official launch. The company could bring this smartphone with a 120Hz refresh rate and MediaTek’s Helio G96 chipset as per new teasers. In addition, the Narzo 50 also appeared on the FCC listing revealing the design and other features. The other teasers from the company hint that the device will be powered by a 5000mah battery with 33W Dart fast charging. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50 to launch on February 24, to go on sale via Amazon

Also Read - Realme Narzo 50, Realme GT 2 series to launch in India soon, says Madhav Sheth

Price

According to the Amazon teaser, the tech giant could unveil Narzo 50 in two color options- Gray and Green. The upcoming smartphone will get two configurations, including 64 GB internal memory with 4 GB RAM, priced at Rs 15,990. However, the other variant could be 128 GB internal memory with 6 GB RAM, which might cost Rs 17,999.

Specifications (expected)

The Realme Narzo 50 smartphone will come in India with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will run on Android 12 OS-based Realme UI 3.0 and feature MediaTek Helio G96 chipset under the hood. The processor is expected to be paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The 50 Seconds Challenge is on! Calling all Young Players to join and absolutely 'kill' it!

Can you beat @AssassinsARMY01? Send in your entries tagging @realmeIndia & #narzo50SecondsChallenge to stand a chance to #win* a brand new #realmenarzo50.#Contest

*T&C Apply pic.twitter.com/qEOLkbkueG — realme (@realmeIndia) February 22, 2022

The Realme Narzo 50 is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary lens and two 2MP macro and depth shooters for the camera front. The front of the device is expected to house a 16MP selfie camera with a punch hole cut out. The recent certification listing also revealed that the device would be powered by a large 5,000mAh battery pack supporting 33W fast charging.