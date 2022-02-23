comscore Realme Narzo 50 to launch on February 24 with 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Helio G96 SoC
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme Narzo 50 confirmed to get 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Helio G96 chipset and more
News

Realme Narzo 50 confirmed to get 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Helio G96 chipset and more

Mobiles

The company is teasing Narzo 50, hinting at its key specifications ahead of the official launch. The company could bring this smartphone with a 120Hz refresh rate and MediaTek’s Helio G96 chipset as per new teasers.

realme narzo 50

Realme India has confirmed the launch of the upcoming Realme Narzo 50. The tech giant will unveil the device on February 24. The launching event can be seen live on the YouTube and social media handles of Realme India. To recall, the company has already launched Realme Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i in India last year. E-commerce giant Amazon has made a dedicated page for the Narzo 50. Also Read - iQOO 9 series to Realme Narzo 50: Phones set to launch in India this week

The company is teasing Narzo 50, hinting at its key specifications ahead of the official launch. The company could bring this smartphone with a 120Hz refresh rate and MediaTek’s Helio G96 chipset as per new teasers. In addition, the Narzo 50 also appeared on the FCC listing revealing the design and other features. The other teasers from the company hint that the device will be powered by a 5000mah battery with 33W Dart fast charging. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50 to launch on February 24, to go on sale via Amazon

Also Read - Realme Narzo 50, Realme GT 2 series to launch in India soon, says Madhav Sheth

Price

According to the Amazon teaser, the tech giant could unveil Narzo 50 in two color options- Gray and Green. The upcoming smartphone will get two configurations, including 64 GB internal memory with 4 GB RAM, priced at Rs 15,990. However, the other variant could be 128 GB internal memory with 6 GB RAM, which might cost Rs 17,999.

Specifications (expected)

The Realme Narzo 50 smartphone will come in India with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will run on Android 12 OS-based Realme UI 3.0 and feature MediaTek Helio G96 chipset under the hood. The processor is expected to be paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Realme Narzo 50 is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary lens and two 2MP macro and depth shooters for the camera front. The front of the device is expected to house a 16MP selfie camera with a punch hole cut out. The recent certification listing also revealed that the device would be powered by a large 5,000mAh battery pack supporting 33W fast charging.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 23, 2022 9:02 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme Narzo 50i

Realme Narzo 50i

7499

Android 11
MediaTek G85
8MP
Realme Narzo 50A

Realme Narzo 50A

11499

Android 11
Helio G85 Gaming Processor
50MP + 2MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Facebook launches its TikTok-clone Reels globally
Apps
Facebook launches its TikTok-clone Reels globally
Netflix is testing the TikTok-like Fast Laughs feature for TVs

Apps

Netflix is testing the TikTok-like Fast Laughs feature for TVs

Realme Narzo 50 to launch on February 24 with 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Helio G96 SoC

Mobiles

Realme Narzo 50 to launch on February 24 with 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Helio G96 SoC

Samsung Galaxy A03 price in India, variants leak ahead of launch

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A03 price in India, variants leak ahead of launch

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Review: Throne remains in the family

Reviews

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Review: Throne remains in the family

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Motorola Moto G22 tipped to launch with Helio G37 SoC, 90Hz display: Check expected specs, price, features

Facebook launches its TikTok-clone Reels globally

Realme Narzo 50 to launch on February 24 with 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Helio G96 SoC

Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale now live: Here are the top deals on laptops, gaming accessories

OnePlus Buds Z2 vs Nothing Ear 1: Which TWS earbuds should you pick?

Going back to work? Here are some Google Maps hacks for you

5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using

OnePlus Buds Z2 vs Nothing Ear 1: Which TWS earbuds should you pick?

MeitY s shares draft data policy: Here s what it recommends

5 Google Apps That Aren't Pre-installed But You Should Be Using

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 50 to launch on February 24 with 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Helio G96 SoC

Mobiles

Realme Narzo 50 to launch on February 24 with 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Helio G96 SoC
Realme to launch Narzo 50 on February 24: Here s what to expect

Mobiles

Realme to launch Narzo 50 on February 24: Here s what to expect
Realme GT 2 series confirmed to launch in India soon

Mobiles

Realme GT 2 series confirmed to launch in India soon
Realme Narzo 50A vs Redmi 10 Prime: Which is better under Rs 15,000?

Features

Realme Narzo 50A vs Redmi 10 Prime: Which is better under Rs 15,000?
Realme Narzo 50A, Narzo 50i with 6.5-inch display launched in India, price starts at Rs 7,499

Mobiles

Realme Narzo 50A, Narzo 50i with 6.5-inch display launched in India, price starts at Rs 7,499

हिंदी समाचार

Poco X4 Pro 5G में मिलेगा 108MP कैमरा और 5000mAh बैटरी, जानें कब होगा लॉन्च

आज भारत में लॉन्च होगी iQOO 9 Series, 120W फास्ट चार्जिंग समेत मिलेंगे दमदार फीचर्स

Free Fire MAX Rewards Today: आज फ्री फायर मैक्स में लगी फ्री इनाम की कतार, जानें कैसे करें क्लेम

Redmi Note 11 Pro को भारत में उतारने की हो रही तैयारी, जानें कब होगा लॉन्च

Yamaha ने 3D साउंड फीचर वाले हेडफोन्स और ईयरफोन्स भारत में किए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Latest Videos

5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using

Features

5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using
5 Google Apps That Aren't Pre-installed But You Should Be Using

Features

5 Google Apps That Aren't Pre-installed But You Should Be Using
Logitech's new wireless mechanical POP keyboard & mouse

Reviews

Logitech's new wireless mechanical POP keyboard & mouse
Vivo V23e launched with 44MP front camera, Dimensity 810 SoC | Smartphone priced at Rs 25,990

News

Vivo V23e launched with 44MP front camera, Dimensity 810 SoC | Smartphone priced at Rs 25,990

News

Motorola Moto G22 tipped to launch with Helio G37 SoC, 90Hz display: Check expected specs, price, features
Mobiles
Motorola Moto G22 tipped to launch with Helio G37 SoC, 90Hz display: Check expected specs, price, features
Facebook launches its TikTok-clone Reels globally

Apps

Facebook launches its TikTok-clone Reels globally
Realme Narzo 50 to launch on February 24 with 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Helio G96 SoC

Mobiles

Realme Narzo 50 to launch on February 24 with 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Helio G96 SoC
Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale now live: Here are the top deals on laptops, gaming accessories

Deals

Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale now live: Here are the top deals on laptops, gaming accessories
OnePlus Buds Z2 vs Nothing Ear 1: Which TWS earbuds should you pick?

Features

OnePlus Buds Z2 vs Nothing Ear 1: Which TWS earbuds should you pick?

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers