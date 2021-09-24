comscore Realme Narzo 50A, Narzo 50i Launched in India- Price in India, Specs, Sale Date, More
News

Realme Narzo 50A, Narzo 50i launched with 6.5-inch display launched, price in India starts at Rs 7,499: Specs, offers

Mobiles

Realme Narzo 50A, Narzo 50i with 6.5-inch display launched in India, the new Realme Narzo 50 series will go on sale on October 7 via Flipkart, realme.com, other mainline retail channels.

Realme Narzo 50A, 50i price in India (1)

Realme expanding its smartphone portfolio in India has launched the new Realme Narzo 50 series. The new Narzo 50 lineup includes two phones- the Realme Narzo 50A, and Realme Narzo 50i. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50 series, Realme Band 2, Smart TV Neo 32-inch India launch today: How to watch livestream

The phones were launched alongside Realme Band 2 fitness tracker and Smart TV Neo 32-inch. The latest budget offerings from the Chinese brand will go on sale next month. Here are the details on the new Realme Narzo 50 series price in India, specs, and offers. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50 series India launch soon, Realme Band 2 likely to debut alongside

Realme Narzo 50A, Narzo 50i price in India, availability, sale offers

Realme Narzo N0A price in India starts at Rs 11,499 for the 4GB/64GB storage model. While the 4GB/128GB storage variants costs Rs 12,499. As for the Realme Narzo 50i, Realme has brought its new phone at a budget price of Rs 7,499 for the 2GB/32GB storage option and Rs 8,499 for the 4GB/64GB storage variant. Also Read - Realme Book Slim will be lighter than the MacBook Pro; confirms company

Both Realme Narzo 50A and Realme Narzo 50i will go on sale on October 7 at 12 AM (midnight) via Realme.com, Flipkart, and other mainline retail channels. The company hasn’t exclusively mentioned about the sale offers, although it did cite that special festive offers will be coming soon.

Realme Narzo 50A specifications, features

Realme Narzo 50A features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixel resolution) dewdrop-notch style display with 20:9 aspect. Powering the phone is a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with an ARM Mali-G52 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and up to 128GB native storage. The storage is further expandable up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

realme narzo 50a, realme narzo 50a budget phone, realme narzo 50i, realme narzo 50a narzo 50i price in india rs 11499 7499 sale october 7 flipkart, realme narzo 50a specs, realme narzo 50i specs, realme narzo 50 series sale date, realme india, realme narzo 50

In terms of photography, the Narzo 50A gets a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, a portrait lens (B&W) with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, an 8-megapixel selfie camera is implemented on the dewdrop notch. On the software front, the phone runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 OS.

The device has a huge battery backup of 6,000mAh that supports 18W fast charging. Connectivity options include- dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, GPS, Bluetooth v5, dual-SIM slots, and USB-C port.

Realme Narzo 50i specifications, features

As for the Realme Narzo 50i budget phone, it gets a 6.5-inch display with an 89.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by an entry-level Unisoc 9863 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The internal storage is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. The phone runs on Android 11-based Realme UI Go Edition.

realme narzo 50a, realme narzo 50a budget phone, realme narzo 50i, realme narzo 50a narzo 50i price in india rs 11499 7499 sale october 7 flipkart, realme narzo 50a specs, realme narzo 50i specs, realme narzo 50 series sale date, realme india, realme narzo 50

As for the cameras, the phone offers a single AI-enabled 8-megapixel camera at the back, and a 5-megapixel AI selfie camera upfront. The Realme Narzo 50i carries a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver 43 days of standby time. Connectivity options include- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, a micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Published Date: September 24, 2021 1:50 PM IST
  • Published Date: September 24, 2021 1:50 PM IST

Amazon Billie Eilish Limited-Edition Echo Studio हुआ लॉन्च, जानें क्या है खास

Realme Narzo 50 सीरीज में दो फोन हुए लॉन्च, सिर्फ 7499 रुपये के शुरू है कीमत

Vivo X70 Series की लॉन्च डेट हुई रिवील, दमदार कैमरे वाली स्मार्टफोन सीरीज इस दिन होगी पेश

Free Fire में कैसे मिलेगा Wilderness Hunter bundle

Free Fire Pro Series के दूसरे सप्ताह के तीसरे दिन Blind Esports बनी विजेता टीम, ये हैं टॉप 5 प्लेयर्स

