Realme expanding its smartphone portfolio in India has launched the new Realme Narzo 50 series. The new Narzo 50 lineup includes two phones- the Realme Narzo 50A, and Realme Narzo 50i. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50 series, Realme Band 2, Smart TV Neo 32-inch India launch today: How to watch livestream

The phones were launched alongside Realme Band 2 fitness tracker and Smart TV Neo 32-inch. The latest budget offerings from the Chinese brand will go on sale next month. Here are the details on the new Realme Narzo 50 series price in India, specs, and offers. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50 series India launch soon, Realme Band 2 likely to debut alongside

Realme Narzo 50A, Narzo 50i price in India, availability, sale offers

Realme Narzo N0A price in India starts at Rs 11,499 for the 4GB/64GB storage model. While the 4GB/128GB storage variants costs Rs 12,499. As for the Realme Narzo 50i, Realme has brought its new phone at a budget price of Rs 7,499 for the 2GB/32GB storage option and Rs 8,499 for the 4GB/64GB storage variant. Also Read - Realme Book Slim will be lighter than the MacBook Pro; confirms company

Both Realme Narzo 50A and Realme Narzo 50i will go on sale on October 7 at 12 AM (midnight) via Realme.com, Flipkart, and other mainline retail channels. The company hasn’t exclusively mentioned about the sale offers, although it did cite that special festive offers will be coming soon.

Realme Narzo 50A specifications, features

Realme Narzo 50A features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixel resolution) dewdrop-notch style display with 20:9 aspect. Powering the phone is a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with an ARM Mali-G52 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and up to 128GB native storage. The storage is further expandable up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

In terms of photography, the Narzo 50A gets a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, a portrait lens (B&W) with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, an 8-megapixel selfie camera is implemented on the dewdrop notch. On the software front, the phone runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 OS.

The device has a huge battery backup of 6,000mAh that supports 18W fast charging. Connectivity options include- dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, GPS, Bluetooth v5, dual-SIM slots, and USB-C port.

Realme Narzo 50i specifications, features

As for the Realme Narzo 50i budget phone, it gets a 6.5-inch display with an 89.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by an entry-level Unisoc 9863 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The internal storage is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. The phone runs on Android 11-based Realme UI Go Edition.

As for the cameras, the phone offers a single AI-enabled 8-megapixel camera at the back, and a 5-megapixel AI selfie camera upfront. The Realme Narzo 50i carries a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver 43 days of standby time. Connectivity options include- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, a micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.