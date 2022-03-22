Realme Narzo 50A Prime with FHD+ display, triple camera launched: Price, specs

Realme has added a new smartphone to its Narzo series. The new Realme Narzo 50A Prime has been launched in Indonesia for a price of around Rs 10,600. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W charging, MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC launched: Price, specs

The budget smartphone from the brand offers decent specifications and features like an FHD+ display, triple camera setup, and a big 5,000mAh battery. Here are the details of the new Realme Narzo 50A Prime phone.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime price, availability

Realme Narzo 50A Prime price is set at IDR 1,999,000 (around Rs 10,600) for the base variant with 4GB/64GB storage. The 128GB storage model comes for a price of IDR 2,199,000 (around Rs 11,700). The availability of the handset and release in other global markets including India haven't been revealed yet.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime specifications

Realme Narzo 50A Prime features a broad form factor with a textured back panel. The camera island at the back houses three camera sensors along with an LED flash. The power key on the right edge doubles up as a fingerprint reader.

As for the core specs, the new Narzo series smartphone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2,408 x 1,080 pixels and a peak brightness of 600 nits. Under the hood rests an entry-level octa-core Unisoc T612 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB native storage. The internal storage can be further expanded upto 1TB via microSD card. The phone runs Android 11 based Realme UI R Edition.

In terms of optics, the new Realme phone offers a triple camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a monochrome portrait sensor with an f/2.8 aperture, and a macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, you get an 8-megapixel AI sensor. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support.