comscore Realme Narzo 50A Prime confirmed to launch on March 22, likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme Narzo 50A Prime confirmed to launch on March 22, likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery
News

Realme Narzo 50A Prime confirmed to launch on March 22, likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery

Mobiles

Realme Narzo 50A Prime tipped to sport a 1080p display, 50-megapixel triple camera setup, and 18W fast charging support.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime

Image Source: GsmArena

Realme Narzo 50A Prime will soon join the Narzo 50 series. The company has announced that the new model will launch in March 2022 in Indonesia. Also Read - Realme GT Neo3 design teased in the official poster: Check details

The Chinese brand didn’t share specifics of the new Narzo 50A Prime, however, Realme has posted an image on its official Realme Indonesian website. As shown on the post, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime could be seen featuring an iPhonesque design with a thick body, a long camera island with triple camera sensors, a headphone jack, and a speaker grille at the bottom. The flat power key rests on the right edge, while the volume rockers sit on the left side. The power button will likely double as a fingerprint scanner. Also Read - Realme 9 5G SE first impressions: Potentially strong, but could feel the heat from competition

As for the specifications, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime is tipped to feature a 6.6-inch display with a 1080p resolution. The triple camera system will likely be headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera. Also Read - Realme 9 5G SE first look: The new shiny kid on the block

The phone is expected to run Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. The Realme Narzo 50A Prime could likely pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. The handset allegedly appeared on multiple certification sites earlier this month. As per the listings, the phone will likely measure 164.3 x 75.6 x 8.15 mm and weigh 193g.

While the rest of the aspects are under the veil, we expect to hear more about the device in the coming days prior to its official debut.

To recall, the OEM brought Realme Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i last September. The Narzo 50A came with a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, a 50-megapixel camera setup, and a beefy 6,000mAh battery. While Realme 50i was an entry-level handset launched with Unisoc SC9863A SoC, Android Go Edition, and a 5,000mAh battery.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 11, 2022 2:06 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme Narzo 50A

Realme Narzo 50A

11499

Android 11
Helio G85 Gaming Processor
50MP + 2MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Android phones are finally getting iPhone-friendly message reactions
Apps
Android phones are finally getting iPhone-friendly message reactions
Vivo announces Holi offers on Vivo V23, V23 Pro and Vivo V23e: Check details

Deals

Vivo announces Holi offers on Vivo V23, V23 Pro and Vivo V23e: Check details

Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 series is now on sale in India

Deals

Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 series is now on sale in India

PUBG New State rival coming soon, Call of Duty Warzone announced for mobile

Gaming

PUBG New State rival coming soon, Call of Duty Warzone announced for mobile

Twitter is making it difficult for users to access the old Chronological feed: Check details

Apps

Twitter is making it difficult for users to access the old Chronological feed: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Android phones are finally getting iPhone-friendly message reactions

PUBG New State rival coming soon, Call of Duty Warzone announced for mobile

Twitter is making it difficult for users to access the old Chronological feed: Check details

Realme GT Neo3 tipped to launch later this month, design revealed in the official poster

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra sets Guinness World Record: Here are the details

Instagram Tutorial: Here's How You Can Recover Your Forgotten Instagram Password - Checkout Video

Here are our initial thoughts about the Realme 9 5G SE

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G first impressions: Light on the foot

Exclusive | Better.com terminated thousands of employees in India, US

Apple just launched the most expensive Mac Mini (Note to self: DO NOT CALL IT THAT)

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 50A Prime confirmed to launch on March 22, likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery

Mobiles

Realme Narzo 50A Prime confirmed to launch on March 22, likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery
Realme GT Neo3 tipped to launch later this month, design revealed in the official poster

Mobiles

Realme GT Neo3 tipped to launch later this month, design revealed in the official poster
Here are our initial thoughts about the Realme 9 5G SE

Features

Here are our initial thoughts about the Realme 9 5G SE
Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE launched in India

Mobiles

Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE launched in India
Realme TechLife Watch S100, Buds N100 launched in India: Check out price, specifications here

Wearables

Realme TechLife Watch S100, Buds N100 launched in India: Check out price, specifications here

हिंदी समाचार

Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro भारत में लॉन्च, कीमत है 12 लाख से अधिक

OTT Release: Netflix पर आज रिलीज हुई 'बधाई दो' फिल्म, ऐसे देख सकते हैं आप

Free Fire MAX में ऐसे करें ग्लू वॉल का यूज, दुश्मनों को हराने में मिलेगा मदद

Oppo A96 और Oppo A76 इस दिन भारत में हो सकते हैं लॉन्च, कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन लीक

Google में आए बहुत सारे नए अपडेट्स, यहां देखें सभी लेटेस्ट और मजेदार फीचर्स की लिस्ट

Latest Videos

Instagram Tutorial: Here's How You Can Recover Your Forgotten Instagram Password - Checkout Video

Features

Instagram Tutorial: Here's How You Can Recover Your Forgotten Instagram Password - Checkout Video
Realme 9 5G SE And Realme 9 5G Launched With 5,000mAh Battery And Triple Rear Camera Setup, Check Price And Specs Here

News

Realme 9 5G SE And Realme 9 5G Launched With 5,000mAh Battery And Triple Rear Camera Setup, Check Price And Specs Here
Tutorial: How To Download Your CBSE 10th And 12th 1st Term Results On DigiLocker? Checkout Video

Features

Tutorial: How To Download Your CBSE 10th And 12th 1st Term Results On DigiLocker? Checkout Video
Here's How You Can Record WhatsApp Calls on Android Smartphones, Watch Tutorial Video

News

Here's How You Can Record WhatsApp Calls on Android Smartphones, Watch Tutorial Video

News

Android phones are finally getting iPhone-friendly message reactions
Apps
Android phones are finally getting iPhone-friendly message reactions
PUBG New State rival coming soon, Call of Duty Warzone announced for mobile

Gaming

PUBG New State rival coming soon, Call of Duty Warzone announced for mobile
Twitter is making it difficult for users to access the old Chronological feed: Check details

Apps

Twitter is making it difficult for users to access the old Chronological feed: Check details
Realme GT Neo3 tipped to launch later this month, design revealed in the official poster

Mobiles

Realme GT Neo3 tipped to launch later this month, design revealed in the official poster
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra sets Guinness World Record: Here are the details

News

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra sets Guinness World Record: Here are the details

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers