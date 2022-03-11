Realme Narzo 50A Prime confirmed to launch on March 22, likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery

Realme Narzo 50A Prime will soon join the Narzo 50 series. The company has announced that the new model will launch in March 2022 in Indonesia. Also Read - Realme GT Neo3 design teased in the official poster: Check details

The Chinese brand didn’t share specifics of the new Narzo 50A Prime, however, Realme has posted an image on its official Realme Indonesian website. As shown on the post, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime could be seen featuring an iPhonesque design with a thick body, a long camera island with triple camera sensors, a headphone jack, and a speaker grille at the bottom. The flat power key rests on the right edge, while the volume rockers sit on the left side. The power button will likely double as a fingerprint scanner. Also Read - Realme 9 5G SE first impressions: Potentially strong, but could feel the heat from competition

As for the specifications, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime is tipped to feature a 6.6-inch display with a 1080p resolution. The triple camera system will likely be headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera. Also Read - Realme 9 5G SE first look: The new shiny kid on the block

The phone is expected to run Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. The Realme Narzo 50A Prime could likely pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. The handset allegedly appeared on multiple certification sites earlier this month. As per the listings, the phone will likely measure 164.3 x 75.6 x 8.15 mm and weigh 193g.

While the rest of the aspects are under the veil, we expect to hear more about the device in the coming days prior to its official debut.

To recall, the OEM brought Realme Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i last September. The Narzo 50A came with a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, a 50-megapixel camera setup, and a beefy 6,000mAh battery. While Realme 50i was an entry-level handset launched with Unisoc SC9863A SoC, Android Go Edition, and a 5,000mAh battery.