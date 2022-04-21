comscore Realme Narzo 50A Prime launch date announced: Expected price, specifications
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme Narzo 50a Prime Launch Date Announced Expected Price Specifications
News

Realme Narzo 50A Prime launch date confirmed: Check expected price, specifications

Mobiles

Just days after the launch of the Narzo 50A Prime, Realme will be introducing the GT Neo 3 with a 150W charging speed.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime

Realme Narzo 50A Prime will launch soon

Realme Narzo 50A Prime launch date has been announced. The budget device will be launching on April 25. The company has put up a dedicated page listing details about the new Narzo 50A Prime. Also Read - Xiaomi India loses steam in sales but retains top spot, Realme inches closer to Samsung

The Narzo 50A Prime has already been launched in the Indonesian market. Hence there’s no scarcity of details on the device. The Narzo 50A Prime will be a mid-range device with a triple camera lens and a waterdrop notch display. Just days after the launch of the Narzo 50A Prime, Realme will be introducing the GT Neo 3 with a 150W charging speed. Also Read - Dizo Watch S arrives in India with 10-day battery life, rectangular display and more

Realme Narzo 50A Prime Specifications

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime specifications have been listed on the dedicated page for the device on the Realme website. Also Read - Realme Pad Mini teased in India ahead of official launch

Display: The Realme Narzo 50A Prime comes with a 6.6-inch display with a FullHD+ resolution. The touch sampling rate on the screen is 180Hz with a peak brightness of 600nits.

Processor: The Realme Narzo 50A Prime comes with a Unisoc T612 processor. The phone has been launched in two variants in Indonesia, one with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage and the other with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage.

Battery: The phone comes with an 18W fast charger. The Narzo 50A Prime comes with a 5000mAh.

Design: Realme will be trying to keep the design slim with an 8.1mm profile.

Camera: The phone comes with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a B&W lens for portraits and a macro lens. The phone gets an 8-megapixel front facing camera.

Miscellaneous: The phone gets a dedicated microSD card slot with dual SIM slot. The phone can carry up to a 1TB memory card. The phone also gets a side-placed fingerprint scanner.

Price: In Indonesia the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced at Rp 1,798,000 (roughly Rs 9,550). The 128GB RAM variant is priced at Rp 1,998,000 (Roughly Rs 10,600). The Indian launch price could be similar.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 21, 2022 6:47 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi India loses steam in sales but retains top spot, Realme inches closer
News
Xiaomi India loses steam in sales but retains top spot, Realme inches closer
Realme Narzo 50A Prime launch date confirmed: Check expected price, specifications

Mobiles

Realme Narzo 50A Prime launch date confirmed: Check expected price, specifications

OnePlus Ace launched with 150W SuperVOOC charging

Mobiles

OnePlus Ace launched with 150W SuperVOOC charging

Top games announced at Meta Quest Gaming Showcase 2022

Photo Gallery

Top games announced at Meta Quest Gaming Showcase 2022

Meta Quest Gaming Showcase 2022: Ghostbusters VR, The Resident Evil and more announced

Photo Gallery

Meta Quest Gaming Showcase 2022: Ghostbusters VR, The Resident Evil and more announced

Kia EV6 bookings to open soon, only limited number of cars to be offered in India

automobile

Kia EV6 bookings to open soon, only limited number of cars to be offered in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Xiaomi India loses steam in sales but retains top spot, Realme inches closer

Realme Narzo 50A Prime launch date confirmed: Check expected price, specifications

OnePlus Ace launched with 150W SuperVOOC charging

Kia EV6 bookings to open soon, only limited number of cars to be offered in India

Google Pixel Watch major specifications revealed

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop You Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

Exclusive: Realme to bring C30 series budget, mid-range smartphones to India

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Launched in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi India loses steam in sales but retains top spot, Realme inches closer

News

Xiaomi India loses steam in sales but retains top spot, Realme inches closer
Realme Narzo 50A Prime launch date confirmed: Check expected price, specifications

Mobiles

Realme Narzo 50A Prime launch date confirmed: Check expected price, specifications
Best Mobile Phone with Quad Camera (April 2022)

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone with Quad Camera (April 2022)
Best Mobile Phone with LCD Display (April 2022)

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone with LCD Display (April 2022)
Best 256 GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones in India (April 2022)

Top Products

Best 256 GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones in India (April 2022)

हिंदी समाचार

1 अक्टूबर से सभी कारों में 6 Airbag होना जरूरी! बढ़ जाएगी गाड़ियों की कीमत

वनपल्स ने लॉन्च किया 150W फास्ट चार्जिंग वाला फोन, मिनटों में होगा है चार्ज

Free Fire MAX में शुरू हुआ Referral Event, 24 अप्रैल तक सिर्फ ऐसे इनवाइट करें और रिवॉर्ड्स पाएं

Ducati Multistrada V2 भारत में जल्द होगी लॉन्च, जानें इस एडवेंचर टूरर में क्या कुछ होगा खास

Free Fire MAX में इस तरह आसानी से पाएं रमजान टोकन, मिलेंगे कई धांसू रिवॉर्ड

Latest Videos

INFINIX HOT 11 2020 : WORTH BUYING AT Rs. 8,999/- Check out the detailed review

Reviews

INFINIX HOT 11 2020 : WORTH BUYING AT Rs. 8,999/- Check out the detailed review
BGR Talks: Mr. Sanmeet Kochhar, Vice President - India & MENA, HMD Global

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Mr. Sanmeet Kochhar, Vice President - India & MENA, HMD Global
Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop Your Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

Features

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop Your Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video
This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Features

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

News

Xiaomi India loses steam in sales but retains top spot, Realme inches closer
News
Xiaomi India loses steam in sales but retains top spot, Realme inches closer
Realme Narzo 50A Prime launch date confirmed: Check expected price, specifications

Mobiles

Realme Narzo 50A Prime launch date confirmed: Check expected price, specifications
OnePlus Ace launched with 150W SuperVOOC charging

Mobiles

OnePlus Ace launched with 150W SuperVOOC charging
Kia EV6 bookings to open soon, only limited number of cars to be offered in India

automobile

Kia EV6 bookings to open soon, only limited number of cars to be offered in India
Google Pixel Watch major specifications revealed

Wearables

Google Pixel Watch major specifications revealed

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers