Realme Narzo 50a Prime Launch Date Announced Expected Price Specifications

Realme Narzo 50A Prime launch date has been announced. The budget device will be launching on April 25. The company has put up a dedicated page listing details about the new Narzo 50A Prime. Also Read - Xiaomi India loses steam in sales but retains top spot, Realme inches closer to Samsung

The Narzo 50A Prime has already been launched in the Indonesian market. Hence there’s no scarcity of details on the device. The Narzo 50A Prime will be a mid-range device with a triple camera lens and a waterdrop notch display. Just days after the launch of the Narzo 50A Prime, Realme will be introducing the GT Neo 3 with a 150W charging speed. Also Read - Dizo Watch S arrives in India with 10-day battery life, rectangular display and more

Realme Narzo 50A Prime Specifications

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime specifications have been listed on the dedicated page for the device on the Realme website. Also Read - Realme Pad Mini teased in India ahead of official launch

Display: The Realme Narzo 50A Prime comes with a 6.6-inch display with a FullHD+ resolution. The touch sampling rate on the screen is 180Hz with a peak brightness of 600nits.

Processor: The Realme Narzo 50A Prime comes with a Unisoc T612 processor. The phone has been launched in two variants in Indonesia, one with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage and the other with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage.

Battery: The phone comes with an 18W fast charger. The Narzo 50A Prime comes with a 5000mAh.

Design: Realme will be trying to keep the design slim with an 8.1mm profile.

Camera: The phone comes with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a B&W lens for portraits and a macro lens. The phone gets an 8-megapixel front facing camera.

Miscellaneous: The phone gets a dedicated microSD card slot with dual SIM slot. The phone can carry up to a 1TB memory card. The phone also gets a side-placed fingerprint scanner.

Price: In Indonesia the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced at Rp 1,798,000 (roughly Rs 9,550). The 128GB RAM variant is priced at Rp 1,998,000 (Roughly Rs 10,600). The Indian launch price could be similar.