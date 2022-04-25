comscore Realme Narzo 50A Prime arrives in India: Check details
News

Realme Narzo 50A Prime launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Mobiles

Realme today launched a new budget -- the Realme Narzo 50A Prime smartphone in India. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery and a 50MP camera.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime

Image: Shweta Ganjoo/BGR India

Realme today launched the Realme Narzo 50A Prime in India. The phone joins the Narzo 50A series of smartphones, which includes the Realme Narzo 50, Realme Narzo 50i, and Realme Narzo 50A. The newly launched smartphone comes with several interesting features – a 50MP triple camera setup, a Unisoc T612 processor and a 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - Rohit Sharma is the only Indian cricketer to own this Rs 3.15 crore SUV: Here are other celebs who own it

An interesting thing about the Realme Narzo 50A Prime is that it ships sans a charger. Notably, this is the first smartphone in its product portfolio that the company is shipping without a charger. Realme says that
The move is in line with the company’s “Double Zero” targets, as a part of which Realme is targeting net-zero carbon emissions in corporate operation and zero waste to landfill by 2025. Also Read - Motorola Moto G52 with Snapdragon 680 SoC launched in India at Rs 14,499

“We have observed that more and more realme fans and users are making sustainable choices in their daily lives and promoting sustainable living. The exclusion of the charger has aided us in adding significant upgrades to Narzo 50A Prime in terms of processor performance, screen resolution and others while maintaining a competitive price,” Realme said in a statement to BGR India. Also Read - Dubai man buys car number plate for Rs 70 crore, sets world record

“We would encourage the new users of Narzo 50A Prime to continue using their current charging plugs at their households,” the company added.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime price and availability

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime is available in India in a single 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, which costs Rs 11,499 in India. As far as availability is concerned, the device will go on sale in India at 12PM on April 28 via Realme.com and Amazon India.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime specifications

Coming to the specifications, the newly launched Realme Narzo 50A Prime comes with a 6.6-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2408×1080 pixels, 180Hz of touch sampling rate and 600 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Unisoc T612 processor that is coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Narzo 50A Prime smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a B&W sensor and a macro sensor. On the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for an 18W charger. It comes in Flash Blue and Flash Black colour variants.

Published Date: April 25, 2022 12:47 PM IST
  • Published Date: April 25, 2022 12:47 PM IST

