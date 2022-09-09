Realme Narzo 50i Prime India launch date announced

Realme is launching yet another Narzo 50 series phone in India, and it is called the Narzo 50i Prime. After the teaser on Amazon, the company has now revealed the launch date. The series already has six smartphones in the Narzo 50 series, including a Narzo 50i and a Narzo 50A Prime. The Narzo 50i Prime seems like a souped-up version of the Narzo 50i but is still at a lower rung in the hierarchy. Realme has confirmed the upcoming Narzo 50i Prime will come with a 5000mAh battery and support for a 1TB microSD card. Also Read - Dizo Watch R Talk, Watch D Talk launched in India at Rs 4,999, Rs 3,999 respectively

"The realme narzo 50i Prime is packed with cutting-edge technology and offers the best performance in its category as well as the highest level of enduring quality," said Realme in a press release. The Realme Narzo 50i Prime looks like the Realme C30 but instead of two, the former will have just one camera on the back. The camera will be accompanied by a LED flash module. The Realme Narzo 50i Prime will also come with a dedicated microSD card slot, besides the SIM tray with support for two cards.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime launch date

Realme will launch its upcoming Narzo 50i Prime smartphone in India on September 13 at an online-only event that is scheduled to begin at 12.30 pm. The phone will be available in Dark Blue and Mint Green. The company is likely to announce the price and specifications of the Realme Narzo 50i Prime at the event.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime specifications

While Realme has confirmed that the upcoming Narzo 50i Prime will have a 5000mAh battery, support for a microSD card of up to 1TB in a dedicated slot, and come in two colours, it has said nothing else. But considering the Narzo 50i Prime will be an entry-level phone, we can expect to come with a MediaTek 4G chipset. The teaser shows the phone will be quite tall, which means you can expect it to come with a reasonably large display. But the display may not support FullHD resolution. The phone is also unlikely to feature fast charging support on its battery. The front camera resolution is not clear right now, but it surely would go inside a waterdrop-style notch on the display.