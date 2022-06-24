comscore Realme's new Narzo 50i Prime brings big display for under Rs 10,000
News

Realme Narzo 50i Prime is company's latest affordable phone with Android 11

Mobiles

Realme Narzo 50i Prime comes with specifications such as a Unisoc processor and an 8-megapixel camera on the back.

realmenarzo50iprime

Realme Narzo 50i Prime has not been officially launched but AliExpress has listed it on its website.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime is the latest smartphone by the company that will offer a big display but modest performance on a budget. The new smartphone has not been officially unveiled, but a listing on AliExpress confirms the Narzo 50i Prime is on its way to the market. Realme’s Narzo series of phones are meant for people who seek gaming-centric specifications on an affordable phone, but the latest addition may fall short of the promise. Also Read - Realme TechLife Watch R100 with Bluetooth calling launched in India at Rs 3,999

According to the AliExpress listing, the Narzo 50i Prime will be available to buy later this month in select markets. Realme has not made an announcement about the Narzo 50i Prime yet, but considering this is a low-end phone, it is likely to arrive in India soon. To corroborate this, tipster Mukul Sharma recently said Realme could launch at least two new budget phones in India and that one of them could be a Narzo 50-series phone. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3T to launch soon in India in three RAM and storage variants

Realme Narzo 50i Prime price

The Realme Narzo 50i Prime is listed on AliExpress for a price of $99.99, which is roughly Rs 7,820, for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage version, while the variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage costs $109.99, which is roughly Rs 8,620. The Narzo 50i Prime will be available in Green and Blue colourways starting June 27. Also Read - Realme C30 launched in India: Check specs, price, features

Realme Narzo 50i Prime specifications

The Realme Narzo 50i Prime runs a set of modest hardware. You get a 6.5-inch display on the phone with an HD+ resolution. Obviously, the refresh rate of the screen is limited to 60Hz. Powering the Narzo 50i Prime is an octa-core Unisoc T612 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. But if you need more space on the phone, there is a microSD card slot. The Narzo 50i Prime runs Realme UI R skin, which is based on Android 11.

On the back of the phone, you get a single 8-megapixel camera that uses an LED flashlight when you are shooting videos or clicking photos in dim lighting. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel camera for clicking selfies and making video calls. The quality of the camera is expected to be decent, if not good, for video calling, especially when you have features such as AI Beauty mode available. The phone uses Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for wireless connectivity, as well as comes with GPS and dual 4G VoLTE. The phone also has a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Narzo 50i Prime is backed by a 5000mAh battery that does not come with any fast charging solution. You get a USB-C port for charging, as well as for media transfer.

  • Published Date: June 24, 2022 5:03 PM IST

