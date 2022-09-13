comscore Realme launches a new entry-level phone in India: Check price, specs
News

Realme Narzo 50i Prime launched in India: Check price, specs, availability here

Mobiles

The Realme Narzo 50i Prime starts in India at Rs 7,999 and it will be up for sale in the country starting 12PM on September 22.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime

Realme today launched a new entry smartphone in India. The newly launched Realme Narzo 50i Prime joins other Narzo 50 series smartphones, which includes the Narzo 50A, Narzo 50i, Narzo 50, Narzo 50A Prime, Narzo 50 5G and the Narzo 50 Pro 5G smartphone. In India, the newly launched Realme Narzo 50i Prime smartphone competes with the likes of smartphones such as the Redmi A1, Realme Narzo 30A and Tecno Spark 7T in India. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale to start from September 23: Checkout the deals

Realme Narzo 50i Prime price and availability

As far as pricing is concerned, the newly launched Realme Narzo 50i Prime comes in India in two storage variants. While the variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space costs Rs 7,999, the variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space costs Rs 8,999. Also Read - Breakthrough Innovation for a Brighter Future

Coming to availability, the Narzo 50i Prime smartphone will be available in India as a part of its first sale starting 12PM on September 22 to Amazon Prime subscribers in Dark Blue and Mint Green colour variants. To all other users, it will be available starting 12PM on September 23 via realme.com, Amazon, Reliance and mainline channels. Also Read - Realme C30s, scheduled to launch on September 14, might be priced at 7,999

Realme Narzo 50i Prime specifications

Talking about specifications, the Realme Narzo 50i Prime smartphone sports a stage light design with rigged texture. It comes with an 8.5mm ultra slim body and it weighs just 182 grams. On the feature front, the phone comes with a 6.6-inch LCD full HD+ display with 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, 400 nits of peak brightness and a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

It is powered by the UniSoC T612 system-on-chip (SoC) that is coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage space. This storage space can be expanded further using a microSD card of up to 1TB of storage space. It runs Android 11-based Realme UI R Edition. The phone also features dual SIM support. On the camera front, the Realme Narzo 50i Prime features am 8MP AI camera at the back that is housed inside a circular camera setup.

The newly launched smartphone features support for a 5,000mAh battery, which the company says offers up to 36 days of standby time and up to 46 hours of calling time. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, GPS, a 3.5mm jack, a USB Type-C port and a Bluetooth 5.0.

  • Published Date: September 13, 2022 12:52 PM IST
