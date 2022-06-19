Realme has announced to launch Realme C30 on June 20 in India. The company is likely to launch the Realme Narzo 50i on June 22, reported 91Mobiles. Notably, the budget smartphone Realme Narzo 50i was launched in India last year at a starting price of Rs 7,499. 91Mobiles in collaboration with OnLeaks also shared a few images of the rumoured smartphone, hinting at the design and other specs of the smartphone. Also Read - Realme plans to manufacture laptops, tablets locally in Noida by 2023: Report

The upcoming Narzo smartphone is being touted as the company’s one of the most affordable smartphones of the year. Also Read - Realme C30 with a 5,000 mAh battery to launch in India on June 20: All we know so far

Realme Narzo 50i Prime expected specifications

Realme Narzo 50i is likely to be available in green and black colour options. It might feature a waterdrop notch display and a single rear camera setup. This single-camera island will be available on a rectangular camera island spread from one edge to another. This camera island will come house a LED flash and Narzo branding. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G to go on first sale today in India at 12 pm on Amazon: Price, sale offers, specs

It might come with thin bezels and flat edges, a design language that many smartphone makers are following these days. On the right edge, it will feature a volume rocker and a power button, while on the left, you will get a SIM tray.

The handset is likely to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that will offer full-day battery life. More details are expected to be revealed in the upcoming days.

The report explains that the Realme Narzo 50i Prime is expected to launch before the end of this month and after the Realme C30 launch. Hence, it is expected to launch on June 22.

In terms of pricing, Realme Narzo 50i Prime is likely to be priced under $100 (approx Rs 7,800), just slightly costlier than its predecessor.

Realme Narzo 50i price in India

Realme Narzo 50i is launched in two storage variants in India. The base model 2GB/32GB storage comes at a budget price of Rs 7,499 and the 4GB/64GB storage variant will cost you Rs 8,499.