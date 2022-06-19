comscore Realme Narzo 50i Prime might launch in India on June 22: All we know so far
News

Realme Narzo 50i Prime with a 5,000 mAh battery is tipped to launch on June 22

Mobiles

Realme Narzo 50i Prime is likely to feature a single rear camera setup and house a 5,000 mAh battery. It might cost you around Rs 7,800.

Untitled design - 2022-06-19T143314.393

Realme has announced to launch Realme C30 on June 20 in India. The company is likely to launch the Realme Narzo 50i on June 22, reported 91Mobiles. Notably, the budget smartphone Realme Narzo 50i was launched in India last year at a starting price of Rs 7,499. 91Mobiles in collaboration with OnLeaks also shared a few images of the rumoured smartphone, hinting at the design and other specs of the smartphone. Also Read - Realme plans to manufacture laptops, tablets locally in Noida by 2023: Report

The upcoming Narzo smartphone is being touted as the company’s one of the most affordable smartphones of the year. Also Read - Realme C30 with a 5,000 mAh battery to launch in India on June 20: All we know so far

Realme Narzo 50i Prime expected specifications

Realme Narzo 50i is likely to be available in green and black colour options. It might feature a waterdrop notch display and a single rear camera setup. This single-camera island will be available on a rectangular camera island spread from one edge to another. This camera island will come house a LED flash and Narzo branding. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G to go on first sale today in India at 12 pm on Amazon: Price, sale offers, specs

It might come with thin bezels and flat edges, a design language that many smartphone makers are following these days. On the right edge, it will feature a volume rocker and a power button, while on the left, you will get a SIM tray.

The handset is likely to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that will offer full-day battery life. More details are expected to be revealed in the upcoming days.

The report explains that the Realme Narzo 50i Prime is expected to launch before the end of this month and after the Realme C30 launch. Hence, it is expected to launch on June 22.

In terms of pricing, Realme Narzo 50i Prime is likely to be priced under $100 (approx Rs 7,800), just slightly costlier than its predecessor.

Realme Narzo 50i price in India

Realme Narzo 50i is launched in two storage variants in India. The base model 2GB/32GB storage comes at a budget price of Rs 7,499 and the 4GB/64GB storage variant will cost you Rs 8,499.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 19, 2022 2:37 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Lava Blaze 4G with a dual rear camera setup in India soon
Mobiles
Lava Blaze 4G with a dual rear camera setup in India soon
Top tech gifts for dad for under Rs 5,000 to buy on Father's Day

Photo Gallery

Top tech gifts for dad for under Rs 5,000 to buy on Father's Day

Redmi Note 10S is now available at a starting price of Rs 12,999, down by Rs 2,000

Deals

Redmi Note 10S is now available at a starting price of Rs 12,999, down by Rs 2,000

Nothing Phone (1) to officially launch on July 12: 5 things you must know

Photo Gallery

Nothing Phone (1) to officially launch on July 12: 5 things you must know

How to pin a location in Google Maps

How To

How to pin a location in Google Maps

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Netflix will Banned you, If you will do these Things

How to check UP Board Class 10th and 12th results 2022 today

Facebook, Instagram to get 'Meta Avatars Store' with designer clothes

Samsung introduces no cost EMI as low as Rs 3,042 on flagship smartphones in India

Here's why Apple iOS 16 feature of editing sent messages could become a huge problem

Top 5 Tech Items to Gift Your Father this Father's Day

During a WhatsApp group call, the host can mute

How to view Saved Posts on the Instagram

WhatsApp view once feature for Photo and Video

5G in India: Here's how 5G technology will change the world around you

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Father's Day 2022: Top 5 Tech Items to Gift Your Father this Father's Day

Features

Father's Day 2022: Top 5 Tech Items to Gift Your Father this Father's Day
Netflix will Ban you, If you will do these Three Things, To Know more Watch the Video

News

Netflix will Ban you, If you will do these Three Things, To Know more Watch the Video
During a WhatsApp group call, the host can mute other participants to Know more Watch the Video

Features

During a WhatsApp group call, the host can mute other participants to Know more Watch the Video
How to view Saved Posts Existing collection on the Instagram to Know more Watch the Video

Features

How to view Saved Posts Existing collection on the Instagram to Know more Watch the Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999