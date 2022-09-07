comscore Realme Narzo 50i Prime teased to debut in India soon: Check details
News

Realme Narzo 50i Prime teased on Amazon India: All we know so far

Mobiles

Realme Narzo 50i Prime is expected to come with a single 8MP rear camera, a 5,000 mAh battery and more.

Untitled design - 2022-09-07T134109.135

Realme has officially teased its budget-friendly Realme Narzo 50i Prime on its official website. As per the official tweet, Realme Narzo 50i Prime will come with a “Stage Light Design”. Notably, the launch date of the smartphone has not been announced, instead, the tweet just says that the smartphone is “coming soon”. Also Read - Realme announces roadmap for its Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0

A teaser of the handset has also surfaced on the Amazon India website. Going by the teaser, the smartphone will be available in a black colour option. Also Read - Realme C33 launched in India at a starting price of Rs 8,999: Check details

For the unversed, Realme recently launched its Realme C33, Realme Watch 3 Pro, and Buds Air 3S TWS earbuds in India. Also Read - Realme C33 64GB storage variant might launch at Rs 11,999 on September 6

Realme Narzo 50i Prime expected specifications

Realme Narzo 50i Prime is likely to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display that offers a resolution of 1600 X 720 pixels, a 60 Hz refresh rate and an 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. It might come powered by Unisoc T612 chipset and offer 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card. Realme’s this upcoming Narzo handset is expected to run on Android 11-based R edition custom skin out-of-the-box.

In terms of camera, Realme Narzo 50i Prime is likely to feature a single 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone is expected to house a 5,000 mAh battery.

The smartphone might measure 64.1 X 75.6 X 8.5mm and weighs 182 grams. For connectivity, the smartphone might come with support for 4G VoLTE, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ GLONASS, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime will join Realme Narzo 50 series that already includes Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G, Narzo 50 5G, Narzo 50A Prime, Narzo 50, Narzo 50i, and Narzo 50A.

  • Published Date: September 7, 2022 2:54 PM IST
