Realme Narzo 9i specifications, colour variants revealed ahead of January launch
News

Realme Narzo 9i launch tipped: Storage, colour variants leaked

Mobiles

As per new leaks by tipster Mukul Sharma, the smartphone will come in at least two-color variants – Prism Blue and Prism Black. The device will probably feature two storage options, including 4GB with 64GB storage and 6GB with 128GB storage.

Realme 9i

Representational Image

Realme is all set to unveil Realme 9i globally as well as in India. Realme 9i is likely to launch in Q1 2022 in India. The upcoming smartphone has been in the news for quite a while now. Also Read - Looking for an all-rounder smartphone under Rs 15,000? Here are the best ones

As per new leaks by tipster Mukul Sharma, the smartphone will come in at least two-color variants – Prism Blue and Prism Black. The device will probably feature two storage options, including 4GB with 64GB storage and 6GB with 128GB storage. Also Read - Top phones with 50MP camera in October 2021: Redmi 10 Prime, Realme 8i, OnePlus Nord 2, more

As far as the name is concerned, the tech giant could unveil Realme 9i with a different name, most probably with Realme Narzo 9i. The company has not given any official information related to the upcoming smartphone at the moment. Also Read - Top smartphones with 50MP cameras in September 2021

Earlier, Realme 9i received certification by the US FCC, through which more information related to the upcoming phone was revealed. In addition, some live images of the smartphone were also revealed with a triple rear camera setup which looks exactly like the Realme GT Neo 2.

realme 9i, realme 9i price, realme 9i specifications, realme 9i features, realme 9i camera, realme 9i display, realme 9i launch date, realme 9i india launch date, realme 9i battery

Representational Image

Specifications

As per a report by ThePixel.vn, the Realme 9i smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 680 4G processor, which is a 6nm process technology-based processor that Qualcomm launched in October.

Earlier renders of the Realme 9i were leaked online, showing the phone’s design similar to the Realme GT Neo 2 smartphone. The rear of the handset in the renders also revealed a small branding in the Realme logo on the lower-left corner of the screen. The render also showed a single speaker located to the right of the USB Type-C port at the bottom.

Realme 9i smartphone can get many upgrade specifications compared to its previous version Realme 8i. The price of the Realme 8i phone starts at Rs 13,999 in India, with the phone getting 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. To recall, Realme 8i was launched with a 6.6-inch full-HD + (1,080×2,412 pixels) display, octa-core MediaTek G96 processor, a triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.

  Published Date: December 20, 2021 9:28 AM IST

Samsung launches a tablet for kids with games, educational content and more

India climbs up the ladder, ranks fourth in most spammed country list: Truecaller

Simple safety tips to avoid being a victim to online shopping scams

Future Aadhaar Cards May Use Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

How to save on Netflix, Disney+ Hotastar and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions

Omicron effect: How tech companies are preparing for the new COVID variant

Instagram New Feature Tutorial

Govt approves Rs 76K crore for boosting manufacture of chips, displays

BMW iX Launched in India

