Realme Narzo 9i specifications, colour variants revealed ahead of January launch

Realme is all set to unveil Realme 9i globally as well as in India. Realme 9i is likely to launch in Q1 2022 in India. The upcoming smartphone has been in the news for quite a while now.

As per new leaks by tipster Mukul Sharma, the smartphone will come in at least two-color variants – Prism Blue and Prism Black. The device will probably feature two storage options, including 4GB with 64GB storage and 6GB with 128GB storage.

As far as the name is concerned, the tech giant could unveil Realme 9i with a different name, most probably with Realme Narzo 9i. The company has not given any official information related to the upcoming smartphone at the moment.

Earlier, Realme 9i received certification by the US FCC, through which more information related to the upcoming phone was revealed. In addition, some live images of the smartphone were also revealed with a triple rear camera setup which looks exactly like the Realme GT Neo 2.

Specifications

As per a report by ThePixel.vn, the Realme 9i smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 680 4G processor, which is a 6nm process technology-based processor that Qualcomm launched in October.

Earlier renders of the Realme 9i were leaked online, showing the phone’s design similar to the Realme GT Neo 2 smartphone. The rear of the handset in the renders also revealed a small branding in the Realme logo on the lower-left corner of the screen. The render also showed a single speaker located to the right of the USB Type-C port at the bottom.

Realme 9i smartphone can get many upgrade specifications compared to its previous version Realme 8i. The price of the Realme 8i phone starts at Rs 13,999 in India, with the phone getting 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. To recall, Realme 8i was launched with a 6.6-inch full-HD + (1,080×2,412 pixels) display, octa-core MediaTek G96 processor, a triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.