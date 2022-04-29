comscore Realme Pad Mini launched in India: Check details
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme Pad Mini Launched In India Check Price Specs Availability
News

Realme Pad Mini launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Mobiles

Realme today launched the Pad Mini in India. The device was launched in the Philippines first. Here's all you need to know about it.

Realme Pad Mini

Image: Realme

Realme today hosted a special event wherein the company launched a host of new products. The list includes the Realme GT Neo 3, Buds Q2s and Smart TV x Full HD. In addition to this, the company also launched the Realme Pad Mini in India. This is second tablet that the company has launched in India. Prior to the Realme Pad Mini, the company had launched the Realme Pad in India in 2021. Also Read - Realme Smart TV X FHD series with 24W Dolby speaker setup launched in India

Realme Pad Mini price and availability

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Realme Pad Mini comes in a total of four variants. While the 3GB+32GB variant with WiFi costs Rs 10,999, 3GB+32GB variant with LTE connectivity costs Rs 12,999. Similarly, the 4GB+64GB variant with WiFi costs Rs 12,999 and the 4GB+64GB variant with LTE connectivity will cost Rs 14,999. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3 5G with Dimensity 8100 SoC launched in India at effective price of Rs 29,999

Realme is celebrating its fourth anniversary in India. As a part of the celebrations, the company is offering a discount of Rs 2,000 on all Realme Pad Mini variants. With this, the effective price of the 3GB+32GB variant with WiFi will be reduced to Rs 8,999, 3GB+32GB variant with LTE connectivity will be reduced to Rs 10,999, the price of 4GB+64GB variant with WiFi variant will be reduced to Rs 10,999 and the price of 4GB+64GB variant with LTE connectivity will will be reduced to Rs 12,999. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3 5G, Realme Pad Mini to launch today at 12.30 PM: How to watch; what to expect

The Realme Pad Mini will go on sale at 12PM on May 2 via Realme.com, Flipkart and offline retail partners.

Realme Pad Mini specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Realme Pad Mini comes with an aluminum alloy body with a 7.6mm thin profile. It comes with a 8.7-inch WXGA+ full screen LCD display with a nano-edge, a resolution of up to 1340 × 800 pixels, a screen-to-body ratio of 84.59 percent, and a peak brightness of 360 nits.

On the performance front, the Realme Pad Mini is powered by the 6nm Unisoc T616 system-on-chip that clocks a top speed of up to 2.0GHz. This processor is coupled with the Mali G51 GPU reaches clock speeds of up to 750MHz. Additionally users get up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. This storage space can be expanded further using a microSD card of up to 1TB storage space. It also comes with dual stereo speakers with Dirac Certification and an adaptive surround sound. The newly launched tablet runs Android 11-based realme UI for Pad.

Talking about the camera, the Realme Pad Mini sports an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. You also get a 6,400mAh battery that features support for 18W quick charging technology and reverse charging technologies. Additional features include dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G connectivity. It comes in Grey and Blue colour variants.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 29, 2022 1:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

POCO M4 5G arrives in India with 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery
Mobiles
POCO M4 5G arrives in India with 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery
Realme Smart TV X FHD series launched at a starting price of Rs 22,999

Smart TVs

Realme Smart TV X FHD series launched at a starting price of Rs 22,999

Xiaomi 12 Pro review: Another juggernaut by Xiaomi?

Reviews

Xiaomi 12 Pro review: Another juggernaut by Xiaomi?

WhatsApp will allow you to use the same account on multiple devices

Apps

WhatsApp will allow you to use the same account on multiple devices

5G spectrum auction in India to be held in early June

Telecom

5G spectrum auction in India to be held in early June

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

POCO M4 5G arrives in India with 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery

Realme Smart TV X FHD series launched at a starting price of Rs 22,999

WhatsApp will allow you to use the same account on multiple devices

5G spectrum auction in India to be held in early June

Realme Buds Q2s earbuds launched in India at Rs 1,999: Check details

How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection

Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion: All your questions answered

How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately

Super Budget Projectors For Home That You Can Buy Under Rs.14000 - Watch List

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Android TV 11, HDR 10 सपोर्ट, बेजल लेस डिजाइन के साथ आया Realme Smart TV X FHD, घर में मिलेगी थियेटर वाली फील

दो नए इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर लाने वाली है Ather Energy, मिलेगी जबरदस्त रेंज

150W की तगड़ी चार्जिंग स्पीड और 120Hz डिस्प्ले के साथ Realme GT Neo 3 भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

6400mAh बैटरी, 4GB RAM के साथ लॉन्च हुआ Realme Pad Mini, Buds Q2s भी हुआ पेश

Snapchat पर डेली एक्टिव यूजर्स की संख्या हुई 33 करोड़ के पार, ड्रोन कैमरा समेत लॉन्च हुए कई शानदार फीचर्स

Latest Videos

INFINIX SMART 6 launched in India First look ,Price and Features- Watch video

Reviews

INFINIX SMART 6 launched in India First look ,Price and Features- Watch video
MICROMAX IN 2C : UNBOXING ,SUPER-BUDGET SMARTPHONE LAUNCHED #ABINDIABANEGASMART

Hands On

MICROMAX IN 2C : UNBOXING ,SUPER-BUDGET SMARTPHONE LAUNCHED #ABINDIABANEGASMART
NOKIA G21 Smartphone First Look: Launched in India #GotYourBack

Hands On

NOKIA G21 Smartphone First Look: Launched in India #GotYourBack
Wifi Tips and Tricks: How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection from Cybercrimes and Hackers

Features

Wifi Tips and Tricks: How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection from Cybercrimes and Hackers

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999