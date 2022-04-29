Realme today hosted a special event wherein the company launched a host of new products. The list includes the Realme GT Neo 3, Buds Q2s and Smart TV x Full HD. In addition to this, the company also launched the Realme Pad Mini in India. This is second tablet that the company has launched in India. Prior to the Realme Pad Mini, the company had launched the Realme Pad in India in 2021. Also Read - Realme Smart TV X FHD series with 24W Dolby speaker setup launched in India

Realme Pad Mini price and availability

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Realme Pad Mini comes in a total of four variants. While the 3GB+32GB variant with WiFi costs Rs 10,999, 3GB+32GB variant with LTE connectivity costs Rs 12,999. Similarly, the 4GB+64GB variant with WiFi costs Rs 12,999 and the 4GB+64GB variant with LTE connectivity will cost Rs 14,999.

Realme is celebrating its fourth anniversary in India. As a part of the celebrations, the company is offering a discount of Rs 2,000 on all Realme Pad Mini variants. With this, the effective price of the 3GB+32GB variant with WiFi will be reduced to Rs 8,999, 3GB+32GB variant with LTE connectivity will be reduced to Rs 10,999, the price of 4GB+64GB variant with WiFi variant will be reduced to Rs 10,999 and the price of 4GB+64GB variant with LTE connectivity will will be reduced to Rs 12,999.

The Realme Pad Mini will go on sale at 12PM on May 2 via Realme.com, Flipkart and offline retail partners.

Realme Pad Mini specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Realme Pad Mini comes with an aluminum alloy body with a 7.6mm thin profile. It comes with a 8.7-inch WXGA+ full screen LCD display with a nano-edge, a resolution of up to 1340 × 800 pixels, a screen-to-body ratio of 84.59 percent, and a peak brightness of 360 nits.

On the performance front, the Realme Pad Mini is powered by the 6nm Unisoc T616 system-on-chip that clocks a top speed of up to 2.0GHz. This processor is coupled with the Mali G51 GPU reaches clock speeds of up to 750MHz. Additionally users get up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. This storage space can be expanded further using a microSD card of up to 1TB storage space. It also comes with dual stereo speakers with Dirac Certification and an adaptive surround sound. The newly launched tablet runs Android 11-based realme UI for Pad.

Talking about the camera, the Realme Pad Mini sports an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. You also get a 6,400mAh battery that features support for 18W quick charging technology and reverse charging technologies. Additional features include dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G connectivity. It comes in Grey and Blue colour variants.