Realme Pad Mini coming to India soon

Realme Pad Mini teased in India ahead of official launch

Realme is set to Iaunch its second-gen tablet – the Realme Pad Mini – in India soon. The company has teased the device on its website and on Flipkart.

Realme made a debut in the tablet segment in India with the launch of the Realme Pad in 2021. Now, the company is all set to launch a budget tablet in the country soon. The company via a listing on Flipkart and its own website has revealed that it would launch the Realme Pad Mini in India soon. Also Read - Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 update new timeline revealed: Check if your device is on the list

The teaser image doesn’t reveal much about the Realme Pad Mini. But it does say that the upcoming Realme Pad Mini will come with a ‘mega battery’. Interestingly, the teaser comes shortly after the Realme Vice President, Madhav Sheth, in the latest episode of Ask Madhav said that the company would soon bring the Realme Pad Mini to India. Also Read - Exclusive: Realme to bring new C30 series budget, mid-range smartphones to India

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that we are hearing about the Realme Pad Mini tablet. The company has also launched the device in the Philippines. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3 to launch in India on April 29, reveals Madhav Sheth

Realme Pad Mini specifications

According to the details listing on Realme’s Philippines website, the Realme Pad Mini sports a 8.7-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1,340×800 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of 84.59. It is powered by a Unisoc T616 system-on-chip with Mali-G57 MP1 GPU. This SoC is coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The storage space can be expanded by up to 1TB using a microSD card. It runs Android 11 out-of-the-box with the Realme UI for Pad skin on top.

Coming to the camera, the Realme Pad Mini sports a 5-megapixel camera in the front and an 8-megapixel camera at the back. It is backed by a 6,400mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging technology. For connectivity, the Realme Pad Mini has 4G and WiFi. Other features include stereo speakers and a microphone.

Notably, Realme is all set to launch the Realme GT Neo 3 in India on April 29. It is possible that the company launches the Realme Pad Mini along with its upcoming smartphone in India next week. The Realme Pad Mini comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, 50MP primary camera and a 5,000mAh battery.

  Published Date: April 19, 2022 9:18 AM IST

