Realme Pad X, which arrived in China as the company’s first premium tablet, is coming to India soon. Madhav Sheth, vice president of Realme and president of Realme International, teased the launch of Realme Pad X in India on Twitter. He did not talk about when the launch will happen or what we can expect from the Realme Pad X, but since the tablet is already on sale in China, a little guesswork should tell us the Realme Pad X. Also Read - Realme Pad X with 11-inch 2K display, Snapdragon 695 SoC launched: Price, specifications and more

In addition to the tweet by Sheth, the Realme Pad X has also cropped up on Flipkart. If nothing, that confirms the online availability of the tablet. The Realme Pad X is an important milestone in the company’s portfolio, taking the brand up on the price ladder. The Realme Pad X will also take on the premium offerings on the market, considering it supports a stylus.

Realme Pad X price in India

Although we are a bit early to estimate what the Realme Pad X would cost since there are not many rumours around that, we can go for a ballpark based on the China prices. In China, the Realme Pad X starts at CNY 1,299, roughly Rs 15,370. In India, the Realme Pad, a toned-down version, is available for around the same price. This means the Realme Pad X might cost a little higher than the projected price.

Realme Pad X specifications

The Realme Pad X follows the same design as the Realme Pad but packs more powerful internals. It comes with an 11-inch FullHD LCD with a resolution of 2000×1200 pixels, an aspect ratio of 5:3, and a peak brightness level of 450 nits. The tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, which makes it a 5G tablet. There is up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage on the tablet, while it runs Realme UI 3.0 for Pad, which is based on Android 12.

On the back of the Realme Pad X, you get a 13-megapixel camera, while for video calls and selfies, there is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The front camera has a 105-degree field of view, which should make video calls more inclusive. It has four speakers, one on each side, tuned by Dolby Atmos as well as powered by Hi-Res Audio. The tablet uses an 8340mAh battery with a charging speed of 33W.