comscore Realme will launch Pad X, Watch 3, and two more products on July 26
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme Pad X Launch Date Is Out But It Wont Be Only Device Arriving That Day
News

Realme Pad X launch date is out but it won't be only device arriving that day

Mobiles

In a tweet, Realme India teased there will be a tablet at the launch, which expectedly is the Realme Pad X, as well as three more products.

realmepadx

Realme Pad X was launched in China back in May.

Realme has announced it is holding an event on July 26 in India. In a tweet, the company teased there will be a tablet at the launch, which expectedly is the Realme Pad X. However, that is not the only product coming that day. The photo shows a pair of new truly wireless earbuds, a smartwatch, and what could possibly be Realme’s first monitor. Realme is calling this upcoming event its first “5G-led AIoT launch,” which possibly means there won’t be any phone in the pipeline for the event. Also Read - Realme Pad X India launch confirmed: Everything to know about upcoming tablet

At least two products are already listed on the Realme India website, but the other two are not. The tablet shown in the photo is likely the Realme Pad X, while the smartwatch is the Realme Watch 3, according to the website listings. However, Realme has not specified what the earbuds are called and what features they come with. And the fourth product looks like a monitor, strictly going by the silhouette in the photo. If true, this could be Realme’s first monitor. But if not, this could just be another smart television from the brand. Also Read - Realme Pad X with 11-inch 2K display, Snapdragon 695 SoC launched: Price, specifications and more

For what it is worth, the star product in the lineup is the Realme Pad X, which Realme International boss Madhav Sheth recently teased on Twitter. The tablet arrived in China earlier this year as the company’s most premium one yet. It does go on to pack hardware suited for the mid-range — much better than what you see on the vanilla Realme Pad. However, it is not the top-notch tablet that can take on, say, an iPad.

Realme Pad X specifications

Realme Pad X hits the sweet spot with its specifications. The hardware in the tablet should not cost much despite giving an adequately fast performance. It comes with an 11-inch FullHD LCD with a resolution of 2000×1200 pixels, an aspect ratio of 5:3, and a peak brightness level of 450 nits. The tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, which makes it a 5G tablet. There is up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage on the tablet, while it runs Realme UI 3.0 for Pad, which is based on Android 12.

On the back of the Realme Pad X, you get a 13-megapixel camera, while for video calls and selfies, there is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The front camera has a 105-degree field of view, which should make video calls more inclusive. It has four speakers, one on each side, tuned by Dolby Atmos as well as powered by Hi-Res Audio. The tablet uses an 8340mAh battery with a charging speed of 33W.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 14, 2022 5:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone 13 demand leads to highest revenue growth in past 10 quarters
News
Apple iPhone 13 demand leads to highest revenue growth in past 10 quarters
WhatsApp increases time limit to delete messages for beta users on Apple, Android smartphones

Apps

WhatsApp increases time limit to delete messages for beta users on Apple, Android smartphones

Samsung Galaxy M13 debuted in India at Rs 13,999: Alternatives to consider

Photo Gallery

Samsung Galaxy M13 debuted in India at Rs 13,999: Alternatives to consider

Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G shows up in High-resolution renders

Photo Gallery

Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G shows up in High-resolution renders

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 to have eSIM support: Report

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 to have eSIM support: Report

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Realme will launch Pad X, Watch 3, and two more products on July 26

Lava Blaze is now available for purchase in India

Apple iPhone 13 demand leads to highest revenue growth in past 10 quarters

WhatsApp increases time limit to delete messages for beta users on Apple, Android smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 to have eSIM support: Report

Why is govt investigating Chinese firms in India?

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Steps and Learn

Nothing Phone 1: Price in India and everything else

Nothing Phone (1) hands-on: Walking a tightrope in style

Check out the top 5 5G ready smartphones under rs 15000

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications

News

Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications
How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial

Features

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial
Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more

News

Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more
Fake WhatsApp Alert !! WhatsApp Head issues Warning to it WhatsApp Users

News

Fake WhatsApp Alert !! WhatsApp Head issues Warning to it WhatsApp Users

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999