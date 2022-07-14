Realme will launch Pad X, Watch 3, and two more products on July 26

Realme has announced it is holding an event on July 26 in India. In a tweet, the company teased there will be a tablet at the launch, which expectedly is the Realme Pad X. However, that is not the only product coming that day. The photo shows a pair of new truly wireless earbuds, a smartwatch, and what could possibly be Realme’s first monitor. Realme is calling this upcoming event its first “5G-led AIoT launch,” which possibly means there won’t be any phone in the pipeline for the event. Also Read - Realme Pad X India launch confirmed: Everything to know about upcoming tablet

At least two products are already listed on the Realme India website, but the other two are not. The tablet shown in the photo is likely the Realme Pad X, while the smartwatch is the Realme Watch 3, according to the website listings. However, Realme has not specified what the earbuds are called and what features they come with. And the fourth product looks like a monitor, strictly going by the silhouette in the photo. If true, this could be Realme’s first monitor. But if not, this could just be another smart television from the brand. Also Read - Realme Pad X with 11-inch 2K display, Snapdragon 695 SoC launched: Price, specifications and more

For what it is worth, the star product in the lineup is the Realme Pad X, which Realme International boss Madhav Sheth recently teased on Twitter. The tablet arrived in China earlier this year as the company’s most premium one yet. It does go on to pack hardware suited for the mid-range — much better than what you see on the vanilla Realme Pad. However, it is not the top-notch tablet that can take on, say, an iPad.

Realme Pad X specifications

Realme Pad X hits the sweet spot with its specifications. The hardware in the tablet should not cost much despite giving an adequately fast performance. It comes with an 11-inch FullHD LCD with a resolution of 2000×1200 pixels, an aspect ratio of 5:3, and a peak brightness level of 450 nits. The tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, which makes it a 5G tablet. There is up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage on the tablet, while it runs Realme UI 3.0 for Pad, which is based on Android 12.

On the back of the Realme Pad X, you get a 13-megapixel camera, while for video calls and selfies, there is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The front camera has a 105-degree field of view, which should make video calls more inclusive. It has four speakers, one on each side, tuned by Dolby Atmos as well as powered by Hi-Res Audio. The tablet uses an 8340mAh battery with a charging speed of 33W.