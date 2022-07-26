comscore Realme Pad X launched in India: Check price, specs
News

Realme Pad X launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Mobiles

The base variant of the Realme Pad X costs Rs 19,999 in India while the top variant costs Rs 25,999.

Realme Pad X

Image: Realme

Realme today hosted a special event in India wherein it launched the Realme Watch 3, the Realme Buds Air 3 Neo, and the Realme Flat Monitor. In addition to this, the company also launched the Realme Pad X tablet in India. This is the third tablet that Realme has launched in India after the Realme Pad, which costs Rs 12,999, and the Realme Pad Mini, which costs Rs 10,999 in India. Also Read - Realme Pad X, Watch 3, Buds Air 3 Neo, monitor to launch in India today: How to watch livestream, what to expect

Realme Pad X price and availability

As far as pricing is concerned, the Wi-Fi variant of the Realme Pad X with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is priced at Rs 19,999, while the 5G variant of the device with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space costs Rs 25,999. Similarly, the 5G variant of the device with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space will cost Rs 27,999 in India. Also Read - Realme Pad X will come with iPad's most useful camera feature

As a part of the launch offers the Wi-Fi variant of the Realme Pad X with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage will be available for Rs 17,999, while the 5G variant of the device with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space will be available for Rs 23,999. Similarly, the 5G variant of the device with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space will cost Rs 25,999 in India. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition to launch soon in India, likely by next month

Coming to the availability, the Realme Pax X will go on sale in India Glacier Blue and Glowing Grey colour variants via realme.com and Flipkart starting 12PM on August 1, 2022.

As far as the accessories are concerned, the Realme Pencil costs Rs 5,499 while the Realme Smart Keyboard costs Rs 4,999 in India. Realme hasn’t announced the availability of these devices yet.

Realme Pad X specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Realme Pad X comes with a 10.95-inch WUXGA+ full view display with a 450 nits of peak brightness, 84.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, a screen resolution of 1200 x 2000 pixels, and TUV Rheinland certification. It comes with a 7.1mm slim body and a it weighs just 499 grams.

Coming to the internals, the Realme Pad X is powered by the 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor and Adreno 619 GPU that is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM with 11GB of Dynamic RAM. It runs the Realme UI 3.0 for Pad. Coming to the battery, the Realme Pad X is backed by a 8,340mAh battery with support for 33W Dart charge technology, which the company says offers up to 1.5 months of standby time, 11 hours for video calling time, 19 hours of video playback time, and up to 138 hours of music streaming time.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Realme Pad X comes with a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP wide-angle selfie camera with 105-degrees of view. For audio, the Realme Pad X has quad speakers with Dolby Atmos.

The Realme Pad X features support for two accessories. First is the Realme Pencil that offers 240Hz of touch sampling rate, 10.6 hours of battery life, 4096 level pressure sensitivity, 60-degrees of tilt Writing and magnetic charging capabilities. Realme says that just one minute of charge provides a run time of around 25 minutes.

The second accessor is the Realme Smart Keyboard. It comes with a 280mAh battery that offers a run time of around 112 hours. It has a 1.3mm key travel. It also features support for multi-functional keys.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 26, 2022 1:06 PM IST

