comscore Realme Pad X to go on sale in India today: Check price, offers
News

Realme Pad X to go on sale in India today: Check price, specs, offers

Mobiles

The Realme Pad X will go on sale in India via Realme.com, Flipkart and mainline channel starting 12PM today. It starts at Rs 19,999 in India.

Realme Pad X

Image: Realme

Realme launched the Realme Pad X in India last month. Now, a week after its launch, the tablet is all set to go on sale in India today. The Realme Pad X is the company’s third tablet in India after the Realme Pad and the Realme Pad Mini and it will go on sale in India starting 12PM via Realme’s online store, that is, Realme.com, Flipkart and mainline channels. Also Read - Realme Flat Monitor is now available for purchase at Rs 10,999

Realme Pad X price and offers

The Realme Pad X tablet will be available in India in three storage variants. The variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space and Wi-fi connectivity is priced at Rs 19,999, while the variant with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage space and Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity is price at Rs 25,999. On the other hand, the top variant of the phone with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of space and Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity is priced at Rs 27,999. Also Read - Realme announces its first monitor in the Indian market

As a part of the first sale, Realme is giving special discount of Rs 2,000 to the interested buyers on using their SBI and HDFC Bank cards. This will bring down the effective price of the 4GB+64GB (WiFi) variant to Rs 17,999, 4GB+64GB (WiFi and 5G) variant to Rs 23,999 and 6GB+128GB variant to Rs 25,999. Also Read - Realme Pad X launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

On Flipkart, interested buyers who use their Flipkart Axis Bank Card will get a cashback of five percent. Additionally, all buyers will get a three-months subscription of YouTube Premium free on buying the tablet.

The Realme Pad X will be available in India in Glacier Blue and Glowing Grey colour variants.

Realme Pad X specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Realme Pad X features a 10.95-inch WUXGA+ full view LCD display with a 450 nits of peak brightness, a screen resolution of 1200 x 2000 pixels, 84.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, 450 nits of peak brightness and TUV Rheinland certification.

Coming to the internals, Realme’s newly launched tablet is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G system-on-chip and Adreno 619 GPU that is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM with 11GB of Dynamic RAM. This storage space can be expanded further using a microSD card of up to 512GB storage space. On the software from, the Realme Pad X runs the Realme UI 3.0 for Pad.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Realme Pad X comes with a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP wide-angle selfie camera. It is backed by a 8,340mAh battery with support for 33W Dart charge technology.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 1, 2022 9:24 AM IST

