Realme Pad X, Watch 3, more to launch in India today: Check details

Realme is all set to host a special event in India today wherein the company will launch a host of new devices. The list includes the Realme Pad X, the Realme Watch 3, the Realme Buds Air 3 Neo, a flat screen monitor. The launch event titled ‘Hey Creatives’ will begin at 12:30PM on July 26 and it will be live-streamed on Realme India’s social media handles and its official YouTube handle. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition to launch soon in India, likely by next month

You can watch the launch event here: Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition is now available at Rs. 39,999

Also Read - Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition launched with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and 100W fast charging

Alternatively, you can also follow the launch event at BGR India.

Realme Pad X expected specifications

Realme has already revealed a lot of details about its upcoming tablet. It comes with a 10.95-inch WUXGA+ full view display with a 450 nits of peak brightness, 84.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and backed by a 8,340mAh battery with 33W Dart charge technology. For audio, the Realme Pad X has quad speakers with Dolby Atmos. Realme has revealed that the tablet features support for Realme Pencil that offers 240Hz of touch sampling rate, 10.6 hours of battery life and magnetic charging capabilities. The tablet also features support for a Smart Keyboard with a 280mAh battery and a 1.3mm key travel.

Realme Watch 3 expected specifications

As far as the Realme Watch 3 is concerned, it comes with a 1.8-inch Horizon Curved Glass display with 500 nits of peak brightness. It also features clear Bluetooth calling feature along with AI noise cancellation feature and a built-in smart power amplifier. Realme hasn’t revealed other details yet.

Realme Buds Air 3 Neo expected specifications

Coming to the Realme Buds Air 3 Neo, they come with 10mm dynamic bass driver with Dolby Atmos support. It offers up to seven hours of music playback time sans the case and up to 30 hours of playback time with the case. It also comes with environmental noise cancellation feature.

Realme flat screen expected specifications

Lastly, the Realme Flat Monitor offers a 23.8-inch full HD bezel-less display with a 75Hz screen refresh rate, a 8ms response time and a 6.9mm thin profile.