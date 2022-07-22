comscore Realme Pad X will come with iPad's most useful camera feature
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme Pad X Will Come With Ipads Most Useful Camera Feature
News

Realme Pad X will come with iPad's most useful camera feature

Mobiles

Realme Pad X is set for launch in India on July 26 and ahead of that, the company has revealed an important feature coming to its front camera.

realmepadxlimelight

Realme Pad X is set for launch in India on July 26.

Realme Pad X, the company’s first premium tablet, is coming to India on July 26. Since the tablet was announced in China earlier this year, its specifications are out in the open. But it seems Realme was saving the best for the last. Realme has announced the Pad X will feature limelight functionality, which puts the subject of the video in the centre of the frame. Also Read - Realme Pad X launch date is out but it won't be only device arriving that day

If this sounds familiar to you, it’s because it is. Realme Pad X’s Limelight feature is similar to Apple’s Center Stage that keeps the person speaking on the video calls in the centre with the help of machine learning on iPad and Studio Display. Realme said the Limelight feature for the Pad X includes Camera Auto Framing, which works like a camera gimbal to change the focal length instead of cropping the frame. Also Read - Realme Pad X India launch confirmed: Everything to know about upcoming tablet

The Realme Pad X has an 8-megapixel front camera with a view of 105 degrees, which makes it easier to shift the focus. With the help of a self-developed algorithm, the Limelight feature simulates the camera moving effect as if it were in the hand of a photographer. Also Read - Realme Pad X with 11-inch 2K display, Snapdragon 695 SoC launched: Price, specifications and more

Realme Pad X specifications

The Realme Pad X comes with an 11-inch FullHD LCD with a resolution of 2000×1200 pixels, an aspect ratio of 5:3, and a peak brightness level of 450 nits. The tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, which makes it a 5G tablet. There is up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage on the tablet, while it runs Realme UI 3.0 for Pad, which is based on Android 12.

On the back of the Realme Pad X, you get a 13-megapixel camera, while for video calls and selfies, there is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The front camera has a 105-degree field of view, which should make video calls more inclusive. It has four speakers, one on each side, tuned by Dolby Atmos as well as powered by Hi-Res Audio. The tablet uses an 8340mAh battery with a charging speed of 33W.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 22, 2022 1:31 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme Pad X will come with iPad's most useful camera feature
Mobiles
Realme Pad X will come with iPad's most useful camera feature
Instagram will now show videos less than 15 minutes as Reels

News

Instagram will now show videos less than 15 minutes as Reels

OnePlus Ace Pro with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 to launch soon: Expected price, features and more

Mobiles

OnePlus Ace Pro with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 to launch soon: Expected price, features and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 price revealed ahead of August 10 launch: All you need to know

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 price revealed ahead of August 10 launch: All you need to know

SBI users can now check their bank balance via WhatsApp: Here's how

How To

SBI users can now check their bank balance via WhatsApp: Here's how

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Realme Pad X will come with iPad's most useful camera feature

Instagram will now show videos less than 15 minutes as Reels

OnePlus Ace Pro with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 to launch soon: Expected price, features and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 price revealed ahead of August 10 launch: All you need to know

Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders to begin at 12 PM tomorrow: How to pre-book PS5, price, other details

ASUS targets gaming space with ROG, TUF laptops to achieve aggressive goals in India: Executive

Redmi K50i first impressions: Best suited Nothing Phone (1) rival?

Oppo Reno 8 Pro launched at Rs 45,999: Slays and how

Explained: AiTM phishing attack, how it works

Delhi to Mumbai e-Highway: How the face of Indian highways might change soon

Related Topics

Latest Videos

OnePlus 10T Spotted, Smartphones Price and Few Features Leaked Before its Launch Date

News

OnePlus 10T Spotted, Smartphones Price and Few Features Leaked Before its Launch Date
BGR Talks: Mr Damyant Singh Khanoria, CMO, OPPO India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Mr Damyant Singh Khanoria, CMO, OPPO India
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 SUV Launched in India, Watch this video to see the first look of the car

Hands On

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 SUV Launched in India, Watch this video to see the first look of the car
Redmi K50i Launched In India, Check out the Unboxing Video

Hands On

Redmi K50i Launched In India, Check out the Unboxing Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999