Realme Pad X will come with iPad's most useful camera feature

Realme Pad X, the company's first premium tablet, is coming to India on July 26. Since the tablet was announced in China earlier this year, its specifications are out in the open. But it seems Realme was saving the best for the last. Realme has announced the Pad X will feature limelight functionality, which puts the subject of the video in the centre of the frame.

If this sounds familiar to you, it's because it is. Realme Pad X's Limelight feature is similar to Apple's Center Stage that keeps the person speaking on the video calls in the centre with the help of machine learning on iPad and Studio Display. Realme said the Limelight feature for the Pad X includes Camera Auto Framing, which works like a camera gimbal to change the focal length instead of cropping the frame.

The Realme Pad X has an 8-megapixel front camera with a view of 105 degrees, which makes it easier to shift the focus. With the help of a self-developed algorithm, the Limelight feature simulates the camera moving effect as if it were in the hand of a photographer.

Realme Pad X specifications

The Realme Pad X comes with an 11-inch FullHD LCD with a resolution of 2000×1200 pixels, an aspect ratio of 5:3, and a peak brightness level of 450 nits. The tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, which makes it a 5G tablet. There is up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage on the tablet, while it runs Realme UI 3.0 for Pad, which is based on Android 12.

On the back of the Realme Pad X, you get a 13-megapixel camera, while for video calls and selfies, there is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The front camera has a 105-degree field of view, which should make video calls more inclusive. It has four speakers, one on each side, tuned by Dolby Atmos as well as powered by Hi-Res Audio. The tablet uses an 8340mAh battery with a charging speed of 33W.