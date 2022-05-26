Realme Pad X with 11-inch 2K display, Snapdragon 695 SoC launched: Check details

Realme has officially launched the Realme Pad X in China today. The Realme Pad X features a 2K LCD screen, Snapdragon 695 chipset, up to 6GB of RAM, and an 8,340mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The Realme Pad X has a different design compared to previous two tablets launched by the brand in India namely the Realme Pad and the Pad Mini. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G goes on sale in India today: Check price, offers, specs

Realme Pad X price and availability

Realme Pad X is priced at CNY 1,299 (nearly Rs. 15,000) for the 4GB/64GB model and CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,400) for the 6GB/128GB variant. It is currently available for pre-order and will go on sale in China starting May 31. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50 5G goes on sale in India today: Check price, offers, specs

Realme Pad X specifications

The Realme Pad X sports an 11-inch LCD display with a 2K resolution. The screen has 450 nits of peak brightness with 84.6% of screen-to-body ratio. The device supports up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3T launch timeline revealed for India

The Pad X is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM an up to 128GB of storage. The device supports virtual RAM expansion up to 5GB and internal storage expansion up to 512GB using a microSD card.

In terms of optics, the Realme Pad X 5G houses a single 13MP camera on the rear and for taking selfies and video calling, the device is equipped with an 8MP snapper at the front. It also gets support for Dolby Atmos with Hi-Res Audio, four speakers, a USB Type-C port, and more. The tablet runs Realme UI for Pad.

