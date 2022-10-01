comscore Realme phones reportedly receiving new software that enables Jio 5G
News

Realme phones reportedly receiving new software that enables Jio 5G

Mobiles

Realme has reportedly begun rolling out a new firmware version for its 5G-compatible smartphones to enable Jio 5G services.

Realme-GT-2-12

5G services are now rolling out in India to select locations, but they will not work unless you have a compatible phone. Even though the market is inundated with 5G phones across price points, you cannot use the next-generation wireless services unless you configure network settings. Some phones may also need a software update. One of the leading smartphone brands, Realme has reportedly begun rolling out a new firmware version for its smartphones to enable Jio 5G services. Also Read - PM Modi launches 5G in India, rollout today in Varanasi, Delhi, Ahmedabad

Several users took to Twitter to report that their Realme phones are now receiving an unexpected software update that brings support for Jio 5G. Spotted by 91Mobiles, the tweets also have screenshots of the software update page that mentions the new software version changes the network to support Jio’s 5G network. “5G network function supported for Jio,” it says. The update also brings the September 2022 Android security patch and improves system performance and stability. Also Read - PM Modi to launch 5G in India today at India Mobile Congress 2022: What to expect from Jio, Airtel, Vi

Realme is apparently rolling out the new software to all 5G smartphones, irrespective of their prices. This means if you have a Realme phone that costs under Rs 15,000, your phone, too, can support Jio 5G as soon as it becomes available in your location. To update, go to the phone’s settings, followed by tapping on Software update. If the update is available for you, you will see the update available for download on the phone’s screen.

5G launch in India

At the India Mobile Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services in India in presence of industry leaders, Reliance Industries’ Mukesh Ambani, Bharti Airtel’s Sunil Bharti Mittal, and Aditya Birla Group’s KM Birla. All three telecom companies announced their 5G services will become available in select locations from today. While Airtel will introduce 5G in as many as eight cities today, Jio is likely rolling out its 5G services in Ahmedabad and Varanasi. Vodafone Idea did not specify but it informed customers of certain circles about the network upgrade.

  • Published Date: October 1, 2022 2:32 PM IST
