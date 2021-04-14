Realme Q series to offer balance performance at affordable price, says executive

Realme has barraged a host of smartphones in the past few months and the company doesn’t seem to stop the launch fest anytime soon. The Chinese brand has revealed that a new batch of Realme Q series phones will arrive with a balance price point. Also Read - Realme C21 with 5000mAh battery launched, likely to arrive in India soon

Realme Product Director Wang Wei Derek in a post on Weibo said that the company is prepping to introduce new Q series smartphones that would offer a “balance of performance and price.” The executive emphasizing on the Realme premium-grade handsets said that the segment witnessed success among its user-base because of the flagship-grade specs, albeit at a price less than other premium offerings in the market. Also Read - Realme GT 5G with Snapdragon 888 SoC and 5,000mAh battery announced

Notably, the Chinese handset maker recently expanded its premium phone portfolio with the new Realme GT and Realme GT Neo. While Realme is planning to deliver more budget-friendly smartphones with its new Q series that offer better value when it comes to price to performance, Derek cited that the new smartphone lineup will not be as powerful as the Realme GT series. However, the company hopes to satisfy users’ expectations with both Realme GT and Realme Q product lineup together. Also Read - Realme GT launch set for today: Specifications, expected price, how to watch livestream

While the Realme executive dropped a hint about the new Q series, he didn’t provide any specifics about the phones. But Derek did mention that the GT series will be the only smartphone lineup to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 series processors for now. Speaking of the Realme GT, the phone is expected to debut in India next month as Realme India Chief Marketing Officer Francis Wong teased about the device in a recent Q&A session.

While the Realme GT India launch is due in process, the company is gearing up to showcase a new smartphone- Realme 8 5G this month. As per reports, the Realme 8 5G variant is tipped to arrive in Thailand on April 21, and just a day after in the Indian market.