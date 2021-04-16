Realme Q3 price and some key specifications leak ahead of imminent launch

Realme Q3 series is gearing up to go official much sooner than expected. The smartphone has been subjected to several leaks and rumours in the past, now the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has started teasing the upcoming device. Also Read - Smartphone brands could suffer 5 mn shipment loss due to lockdown: Report

While the launch date is yet to be confirmed, a new leak reveals not just the key specifications but also the pricing of the smartphone.

Here’s what we know about Realme Q3

A new leak coming all the way from China suggests that the upcoming Realme Q3 will be a much upgraded version to the predecessor, of course. It suggests that the upcoming Realme smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipset.

The leak reveals much more details, in fact this is for the very first time that we get to know so much about the smartphone. The leak further reveals that the upcoming Realme Q3 will feature a 120 Hz screen refresh rate and a 4,500 mAh battery with 50W fast charging. In contrary, a previous leak had suggested that the phone will come with 65W fast charging support in the box.

Besides the specifications, the design of the Realme Q has also been revealed. As far as the design is concerned, the phone will look pretty much similar to some of the recently launched Realme phones with a big brand logo at the back panel. The leak shows that the phone will sport a hole-punch cutout for the front camera, and a quad rear camera system.

Realme Q3 price leaks

The price of the upcoming Realme smartphone has also been leaked. As per the latest leak, the Realme Q3 with start at CNY 2,000, which roughly translates to around Rs 23,000.

Currently, we are unsure whether or not the Realme Q3 will make it to the Indian market later in the year. Right now, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is seemingly working to first bring the phone to the home market. The launch date is yet to be confirmed.