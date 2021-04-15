comscore Realme Q3 series launch imminent, vanilla variant specs revealed
Realme Q3 series confirmed to 'launch soon,' vanilla variant tipped to feature Dimensity 1100 chipset, 120Hz display, quad-rear cameras, and 4,500mAh battery.

Realme Q3 smartphone series might arrive in the smartphone market soon as the company has posted a teaser about the new series. Taking to the Chinese micro-blogging site, the Chinese OEM announced that the new Realme Q3 series will debut in the home turf soon, although it didn’t provide the exact launch date.

Realme’s Vice President Wang Wei Derek cited that the Realme Q2 series reached one million sales milestone since its debut last October. While the executive didn’t provide any specifics, he did previously mentioned that the Realme Q series won’t be as powerful as the flagship Realme GT series but will offer users a ‘balance of performance and price.’ To recall, the Realme Q2 series bundled three models- Realme Q2, Realme Q2 Pro, and Realme Q2i. Whether this year’s Realme Q series includes three smartphones remains to be seen. While Realme shared its plan of delivering more budget-friendly smartphones with its new Q series, the brand is tight-lipped about the smartphones’ core aspects.

However, MyDrivers managed to get a few details about the vanilla variant of the new Realme Q3 series. The report claims that the phone will ship with a MediaTek processor.

Realme Q3 specifications (expected)

As per the MyDrivers report, the purported Realme Q3 will equip a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor which is fabricated on a new 6nm EUV process. The chipset is said to be paired with UFS 3.1 storage, and LPDDR4X-2133 RAM. The phone will likely sport a 120Hz refresh rate screen. The report suggests that the supposed Realme Q3 might feature a ‘stylish design’ and get a quad-camera module. Although the sensor configuration hasn’t been revealed yet. It could pack a 4,500mAh battery and have 50W fast charging support. Connectivity features on the phone may include- Bluetooth v5.2, and Wi-Fi 6. The phone will be priced under RMB 2,000 (around 23,100), as per the report. While other details are scarce right now, we expect to learn about the new Q3 series smartphones ahead of their formal debut. Notably, the Realme Q2i arrived in India under the moniker Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G. If the Chinese OEM plans to bring the new Q-series to the country, it might get a different name altogether.

On a related note, Realme is prepping for the launch of its new Realme 8 5G smartphone next week. The phone is confirmed to arrive in two colour coats- Supersonic Black and Supersonic Blue. As per reports, the phone will equip a 6.5-inch 90Hz display, Dimensity 700 chipset, a 48-megapixel triple camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.

  • Published Date: April 15, 2021 6:39 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 15, 2021 6:40 PM IST

