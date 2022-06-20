Realme Q5x with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, dual rear cameras launched

Realme has launched a new smartphone Realme Q5x as the fourth handset in the series in China. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The Realme Q5x also comes with dual rear cameras and a waterdrop-style display notch. It comes with a 5000mAh battery.

Realme Q5x price

The Realme Q5x is priced at 999 Yuan (~$149). The handset will be available for purchase in China from Thursday (June 23) onward in Ink Cloud Black and Star Blue colours. Currently, there is no word on whether it will be available in markets outside China.

Realme Q5x specifications

In terms of specifications, the Realme Q5x features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1600 pixels) LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, 400 nits of brightness, and an 88.7% screen-to-body ratio. Dimensions-wise, it measures 8.1mm in thickness and

The Dimensity 700 chipset is present at the helm of the Realme Q5x. The SoC is coupled with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of native storage. There is a dedicated microSD card slot on the device for additional storage.

The sports a dual-camera system with a dual-LED flash. It comprises a 13-megapixel main camera and a 0.3-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone has a 5-megapixel camera on the front.

The phone boots Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. The device is packed with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

Connectivity options on the Realme Q5x include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

