Realme Quicksilver to be among the first to equip the new Snapdragon 778G chip, confirms company

Realme ‘Quicksilver’ will be among the first smartphones to ship with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G chipset, the company confirmed recently. Realme took to Twitter to make the announcement about the upcoming device with the new Qualcomm mobile platform.

Notably, Realme has just used the codename ‘Quicksilver’ for the upcoming device, but we expect the rumour mill to shed more details about this mysterious Realme phone in the coming days. Reports suggest that the upcoming Realme phone will feature a GT mode and a new cooling system for enhanced gaming performance. Speaking of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G mobile platform, it is designed for premium mid-range devices and will be procured by popular brands Xiaomi, Oppo, Honor among others for their devices.

Codename: #Quicksilver

Mission: Leap to #Snapdragon 778G 5G with #realme Brace yourselves to enjoy leap-forward performance on our upcoming device! pic.twitter.com/u28kFSUERH — realme (@realmeIndia) May 19, 2021

“This is a milestone both for Realme and our users. Realme is working towards being a democratiser of next-gen 5G technology unlocking the potential of 5G to deliver exciting new experiences for consumers globally. Realme has worked closely with Qualcomm on a variety of successful products, earlier this year, Realme GT was one of the first devices equipped with SDM888 and we are again proud to be among the first brands to bring smartphones equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G chipset. The chipset will improve the performance of smartphones and will provide advanced gaming capabilities,” as quoted by Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India and Europe (via 91Mobiles).

The chipset is built on TSMC’s 6nm mode and is paired with an Adreno 642L GPU. The system-on-chip gets Qualcomm’s triple ISP that will enable capturing images from wide, ultrawide, and telephoto lens simultaneously. Powered by Qualcomm’s Kryo 670 CPU, the processor is claimed to offer 40 percent enhancement in terms of CPU performance, and 40 percent GPU improvement. The chipset will have support for a 60Hz panel at 4K resolution or 144Hz display at FHD res. The new Snapdragon 778G comes with Snapdragon X53 5G modem and has support for both mmWave and Sub-6 connectivity. As mentioned, the chipset is expected to be equipped in mid-range devices from Xiaomi, iQOO, Motorola, OPPO, and Realme.