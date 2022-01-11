Realme has shared the new timeline for the rollout of Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. The company has posted the new timeline on a blog post. The new Realme UI 3.0 update will bring more customization options, enhanced security, and safety, as well as a smoother experience, according to the company. Also Read - Google executive clarifies that Android does not want iMessages from Apple

Realme GT was the first device to be updated to Realme UI 3.0 back in October. In December last year, the company had announced that the Realme GT Master Edtion, Realme GT Neo 2, Realme X7 Max 5G and Realme 8 Pro got the update.

Q1 2022 Update Timeline

Coming to the 2022 line-up, Realme has announced that in January 2022, Realme 7 Pro, Realme 8, Realme GT Master Edition, Realme X50 Pro 5G will receive the update.

In February, the Realme UI 3.0 update based on Android 12 will roll out for Realme X7 Pro 5G and even the entry-level Realme C25.

In March, the update will roll out to Realme C25s, Realme Narzo 50A, Realme Narzo 30, Realme 7 and Realme 8i.

Q2 2022 Update Timeline

Furthermore, the Chinese company has also revealed the rollout timeline for the Q2 of 2022. In Q2 the following device will get the update:

Realme X7 5G

Realme X3

Realme X3 Superzoom

Realme 8 5G

Realme 8s 5G

Realme 7 5G

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G

Realme Narzo 30 5G

Realme has announced that the timeline is for the first wave of Early Access rollout only. The Early Access version for each model mentioned above will be released within the given month in batches and not at the beginning of the month. The company has announced that the stable version will be pushed to all users over a period of time. New devices will be shortly included and a detailed plan for Q2 will be revealed at a later date.