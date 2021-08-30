Realme smartphones to get virtual RAM feature soon: List of devices revealed

Multiple OEMs have started providing virtual RAM in their smartphones like Oppo and Vivo. Realme is also currently working on bringing the virtual RAM system to its smartphones. The company has announced that the feature will be named “Dynamic RAM” and will be made available for a number of its smartphones via an OTA update. Also Read - Deal of the day, August 30: Realme Narzo 30 5G gets discounted by Rs 2,000

What is virtual RAM?

Virtual RAM is a feature that allocates the required amount of internal memory for being used as temporary RAM when required. While the internal storage is not volatile and not as fast as actual RAM, this feature does help users have a smoother experience when they exhaust their RAM and are having to use a laggy smartphone. The increased amount of RAM can also come in handy when trying to run heavy memory apps.

Which Realme phones will get the Dynamic RAM feature?

Realme has already rolled out the Dynamic RAM expansion feature for its Realme 8, Narzo 30, X7 Max 5G smartphones and is actively working on bringing the feature to its other phones. The feature will be rolled out via an OTA update in the future. The company has not revealed the exact dates when the feature will be made available.

The new firmware update comes with the version number RMX3085_11.A.19 and brings 2GB of Dynamic RAM support.

List of Realme phones slated to get the update are listed below: