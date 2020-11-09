Realme smartphone with Snapdragon 460 visits benchmark

Realme appears to be working on several new smartphones, including one with model number RMX2194, which has been spotted visiting Geekbench. The identity of Realme’s new phone is still a mystery, but the popular benchmark platform gives us some information regarding the specifications it will carry. Also Read - 4200mAh बैटरी, 8GB रैम, 5 कैमरा वाले Realme X3 को Flipkart Diwali सेल में Rs 1500 सस्ता खरीदें

According to Geekbench, the new Realme phone will run the Android 10 operating system and be powered by a Qualcomm processor with a motherboard described as "ruffian". Geekbench did not name the actual processor. However, after tracing, bengal is the name of the Snapdragon 460, which Qualcomm released earlier this year built on an 11nm process with 8x cores Kryo 240 and GPU Adreno 610.

The Geekbench listing further adds that the Realme RMX2194 has 4GB of RAM. As for the test results, Geekbench gave Realme a score of 254 on single-core and 1171 for multi-core tests. Unfortunately, no more information is known, the name of Realme's phone is also unknown. But the presence of the Snapdragon 460 shows that it will be an entry-level smartphone leading to the Realme C-Series.

There are currently two Realme smartphones powered by Snapdragon 460, and all of them fall below the C-Series line such as the Realme C17 and Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition which the company recently launched. For that reason, Realme RMX2194 could be the next C-Series smartphone from Realme powered by Snapdragon 460. Moreover, previously Realme CEO Madhav Sheth said that the company would launch a Qualcomm version of the C-Series smartphone if fans asked for it.

While looking at the model number it carries, the Realme RMX2194 could be an inferior version of the Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition (RMX2195). Maybe it will come out as Qualcomm Edition of Realme C12 or Realme C11. But somehow, we have to wait for other leaks to come to provide more information about this new cellphone from Realme, including of course the launch.