Realme has put out a teaser for a “new flagship” with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G processor. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth said in a tweet that this will be the first Realme smartphone to feature this processor, without revealing the name of the device. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 to launch in both 4G and 5G variants, confirms company CEO

To recall, Sheth tweeted about a Realme X-series smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 in January as well. It was speculated that Realme X9 Pro, which will be a successor to the Realme X7 series will come with the chipset. Also Read - Realme C25 set to launch on March 23: Here's what we know so far

“Taking yet another Tech Trendsetting Leap by introducing the latest #realme flagship with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Processor. This will be the first realme smartphone to feature this powerful processor,” Sheth said in a recent tweet. Also Read - Realme GT caught manipulating AnTuTu score, gets banned for three months

MediaTek Dimensity 1200 is a flagship chipset that is based on a 6nm processor tech and comes with support for 5G. Realme X9 Pro, which was recently spotted on certification site TENAA (via Mukul Sharma) with model number RMX3116 is listed with this processor.

Taking yet another Tech Trendsetting Leap by introducing the latest #realme flagship with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Processor. This will be the first realme smartphone to feature this powerful processor!#DareToLeap pic.twitter.com/83Z5V8GQtf — Madhav108MP (@MadhavSheth1) March 18, 2021

The listing also reveals the smartphone will sport a 6.55-inch FHD+ display, an under-display fingerprint sensor, Android 11 OS, and 65W fast charging. Apart from this, the TENAA images hint at a dual-curved screen and a rectangular rear camera module. The smartphone will get the ‘Dare to Leap’ branding, which is in line with Sheth’s tweet who has used the same hashtag.

Meanwhile, the company is gearing up to launch the Realme 8 series in India