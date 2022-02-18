Realme to launch Narzo 50 on February 24: Here s what to expect

Realme has confirmed that it will launch the Realme Narzo 50 in India later this month. This will be the third phone of the Realme Narzo 50 series. Earlier, the company has launched Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i under this series in India. The tech giant will give information about the actual launch date of the phone in the coming days. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50, Realme GT 2 series to launch in India soon, says Madhav Sheth

Price

Realme Narzo 50 phone will get two configurations – 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage will be available in addition to 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. As per the Amazon teaser, the smartphone could come in two color options, including Gray and Green. The 4 GB RAM variant of the phone can be priced at Rs 15,990. At the same time, the 6 GB RAM variant of Reality Narzo 50 can come with a price tag of Rs 17,999. Also Read - Top phones with 50MP camera in October 2021: Redmi 10 Prime, Realme 8i, OnePlus Nord 2, more

Specifications

According to the report, the upcoming Realme Narzo 50 and Narzo 50 Pro will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and punch-hole camera. Both these devices will have a 6.52-inch Full HD Plus display, which will have a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. As far as camera features are concerned, a triple rear camera setup can be found in the Narzo 50, including a 48MP primary lens. In addition, it will have a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP tertiary lens. A 16MP camera can be given in front of this phone for selfies and video calling.

64MP primary lens, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and 2MP macro lens can be given in Realme Narzo 50 Pro smartphone. In contrast, a 16MP camera can be found on the front of the phone. The smartphone could be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset. However, the 1.6GHz octa-core chipset can be provided in Narzo 50 Pro.

5000mAh battery can be given in Realme Narzo 50 and Narzo 50 Pro, which will support fast charging. Besides, connectivity features like Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, audio jack, and USB Type-C port can be supported with Android 11 on both devices.