comscore Realme to launch Narzo 50 on February 24: Here’s what to expect
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme Narzo 50 to launch on February 24, to go on sale via Amazon
News

Realme Narzo 50 to launch on February 24, to go on sale via Amazon

Mobiles

Realme Narzo 50 phone will get two configurations - 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage will be available in addition to 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. As per the Amazon teaser, the smartphone could come in two color options, including Gray and Green.

realme narzo 50

Realme has confirmed that it will launch the Realme Narzo 50 in India later this month. This will be the third phone of the Realme Narzo 50 series. Earlier, the company has launched Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i under this series in India. The tech giant will give information about the actual launch date of the phone in the coming days. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50, Realme GT 2 series to launch in India soon, says Madhav Sheth

Price

Realme Narzo 50 phone will get two configurations – 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage will be available in addition to 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. As per the Amazon teaser, the smartphone could come in two color options, including Gray and Green. The 4 GB RAM variant of the phone can be priced at Rs 15,990. At the same time, the 6 GB RAM variant of Reality Narzo 50 can come with a price tag of Rs 17,999. Also Read - Top phones with 50MP camera in October 2021: Redmi 10 Prime, Realme 8i, OnePlus Nord 2, more

realme narzo 50, realme narzo 50 series, realme narzo 50 launch, realme narzo 50 pro, realme narzo 50 specifications, realme narzo 50 amazon listing, realme narzo 50 amazon price, realme narzo 50 price in india, realme narzo 50 pro features, realme narzo 50 features, realme narzo 50 camera, realme narzo 50 display Also Read - Top smartphones launched in India in September 2021: iPhone 13, Vivo X70 and more

Specifications

According to the report, the upcoming Realme Narzo 50 and Narzo 50 Pro will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and punch-hole camera. Both these devices will have a 6.52-inch Full HD Plus display, which will have a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. As far as camera features are concerned, a triple rear camera setup can be found in the Narzo 50, including a 48MP primary lens. In addition, it will have a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP tertiary lens. A 16MP camera can be given in front of this phone for selfies and video calling.

64MP primary lens, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and 2MP macro lens can be given in Realme Narzo 50 Pro smartphone. In contrast, a 16MP camera can be found on the front of the phone. The smartphone could be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset. However, the 1.6GHz octa-core chipset can be provided in Narzo 50 Pro.

5000mAh battery can be given in Realme Narzo 50 and Narzo 50 Pro, which will support fast charging. Besides, connectivity features like Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, audio jack, and USB Type-C port can be supported with Android 11 on both devices.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 18, 2022 9:00 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 18, 2022 9:03 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme Narzo 50i

Realme Narzo 50i

7499

Android 11
MediaTek G85
8MP
Realme Narzo 50A

Realme Narzo 50A

11499

Android 11
Helio G85 Gaming Processor
50MP + 2MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Now you can pin up to 6 DMs on Twitter
Apps
Now you can pin up to 6 DMs on Twitter
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G alternatives that you can buy now

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G alternatives that you can buy now

Realme to launch Narzo 50 on February 24: Here s what to expect

Mobiles

Realme to launch Narzo 50 on February 24: Here s what to expect

Best action cameras that you can get in 2022

Photo Gallery

Best action cameras that you can get in 2022

Best action cameras that you can get in 2022: GoPro Hero 10, Insta360 Go 2, more

Photo Gallery

Best action cameras that you can get in 2022: GoPro Hero 10, Insta360 Go 2, more

Best Dimensity 900 chipset smartphones to buy in February 2022: OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, Oppo Reno 7, & more

Photo Gallery

Best Dimensity 900 chipset smartphones to buy in February 2022: OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, Oppo Reno 7, & more

Best Dimensity 900 chipset smartphones to buy in February 2022: OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, Oppo Reno 7, & more

Photo Gallery

Best Dimensity 900 chipset smartphones to buy in February 2022: OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, Oppo Reno 7, & more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Now you can pin up to 6 DMs on Twitter

Realme to launch Narzo 50 on February 24: Here s what to expect

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC | Starts at Rs 23,999

Android 13 Top 5 Features Seen On Developer Preview | Tap to Transfer | Photo Picker and more

OnePlus Nord CE 2 vs Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i: Best smartphones under Rs 25,000

Poco M4 Pro 5G first impression: Same interior with dazzling new exterior

Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Which one to pick under Rs 30,000?

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Which budget phone to pick?

Best Free Fire Alternative in India in 2022: Free Fire Max, BGMI, PUBG New State, more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme to launch Narzo 50 on February 24: Here s what to expect

Mobiles

Realme to launch Narzo 50 on February 24: Here s what to expect
Realme GT 2 series confirmed to launch in India soon

Mobiles

Realme GT 2 series confirmed to launch in India soon
Realme Narzo 50A vs Redmi 10 Prime: Which is better under Rs 15,000?

Features

Realme Narzo 50A vs Redmi 10 Prime: Which is better under Rs 15,000?
Realme Narzo 50A, Narzo 50i with 6.5-inch display launched in India, price starts at Rs 7,499

Mobiles

Realme Narzo 50A, Narzo 50i with 6.5-inch display launched in India, price starts at Rs 7,499
Realme Narzo 50 series, Realme Band 2, Smart TV Neo 32-inch India launch today: How to watch livestream

News

Realme Narzo 50 series, Realme Band 2, Smart TV Neo 32-inch India launch today: How to watch livestream

हिंदी समाचार

5000mAh बैटरी वाले Infinix Zero 5G की पहली सेल आज, जानें मिलेंगे क्या ऑफर

Twitter का सर्वर एक सप्ताह में दूसरी बार डाउन, दुनियाभर में यूजर्स को हुई परेशानी

OnePlus Nord CE 2, OnePlus TV Y1S Series भारत में हुए लॉन्च, कीमत से फीचर्स तक जानें सब कुछ

Garena Free Fire बैन के बाद क्या है प्लेयर्स के लिए आगे की राह?

Twitter के Tips फीचर के लिए अब Paytm से कर पाएंगे पेमेंट, जानें कैसे करें इसका यूज

Latest Videos

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC | Starts at Rs 23,999

News

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC | Starts at Rs 23,999
Android 13 Top 5 Features Seen On Developer Preview | Tap to Transfer | Photo Picker and more

News

Android 13 Top 5 Features Seen On Developer Preview | Tap to Transfer | Photo Picker and more
Google Drive brings new feature to refine search results | Search chips help locate files faster

News

Google Drive brings new feature to refine search results | Search chips help locate files faster
Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Features

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

News

Now you can pin up to 6 DMs on Twitter
Apps
Now you can pin up to 6 DMs on Twitter
Realme to launch Narzo 50 on February 24: Here s what to expect

Mobiles

Realme to launch Narzo 50 on February 24: Here s what to expect
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC | Starts at Rs 23,999

News

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC | Starts at Rs 23,999
Android 13 Top 5 Features Seen On Developer Preview | Tap to Transfer | Photo Picker and more

News

Android 13 Top 5 Features Seen On Developer Preview | Tap to Transfer | Photo Picker and more
OnePlus Nord CE 2 vs Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i: Best smartphones under Rs 25,000

Photo Gallery

OnePlus Nord CE 2 vs Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i: Best smartphones under Rs 25,000

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers